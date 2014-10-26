Tottenham v Newcastle Text Commentary and EPL Scores 2014

90+6' We have seen a few chances and nice movements, but the overall impression of the game is rather common and not hugely entertaining. There wasn't any significant dominance on either side in this game. The tactic of the home side was slow build-up play and the away side was creating their opportunities using lightning-fast counter-attacks.

90+6' The referee blows for the end of today's match.

90+4' Younes Kaboul (Tottenham) delivers a fine lofted cross into the penalty area. The opposition's defence is alert, and one of the defenders clears the ball away.

90+2' A poor finish by Roberto Soldado (Tottenham). He misdirects his shot way wide of the right post.

90' Fourth official shows 5 min. of added time.



90' Danny Rose (Tottenham) is given a yellow card.

88' Tim Krul (Newcastle Utd) picks up a yellow card.



87' Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) takes the corner, but the opposition's defence is ready to clear the ball to safety.

87' Danny Rose (Tottenham) tries his luck and takes a shot from inside the box. His effort on goal is blocked by a defender. Tottenham get a corner.



86' Aaron Lennon (Tottenham) unleashes a shot towards the goal, but his effort isn't precise at all and it flies high over the bar.



86' Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) sends in the corner, but he fails to find the head of any of his teamamtes, and the the defence makes a clearance.



85' Tottenham players find open spaces, and they are able to move the ball from one to another. But now comes an error, and they involuntarily pass the ball to their opponent. The main referee points to the corner flag, Tottenham will take a corner.

83' Here comes a substitution. Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham) is given a rest as he is replaced by Roberto Soldado (Tottenham).



83' Danny Rose (Tottenham) sends a cross into the box, but Tim Krul (Newcastle Utd) comes off his line to gather the ball.

81' The attendance for today's match is 35650.

79' The referee signals a substitution. Massadio Haidara (Newcastle Utd) is brought on as a substitute for Ayoze Perez (Newcastle Utd).



78' It's time for a substitution. That is the last involvement from Erik Lamela (Tottenham), and he is replaced by Aaron Lennon (Tottenham)

77' Erik Lamela (Tottenham) tries to send a pass but it's blocked.

74' Eric Dier (Tottenham) timed his run perfectly to connect with the resulting corner kick. His finish from around the penalty spot was rather poor as it went way wide of the right post.

73' Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) shoots from outside the box, but his effort is blocked. It will be a corner kick for Tottenham.



71' Anthony Taylor blows the whistle for a foul. Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle Utd) hacks down one of his opponents.

69' Harry Kane (Tottenham) darts into the penalty area to latch on to a pass, and he unleashes a shot towards the middle of the net, but Tim Krul (Newcastle Utd) is alert and denies his effort.



68' Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) prepares to take a corner kick.



67' Here comes a substitution. Harry Kane (Tottenham) is brought on as a substitute for Etienne Capoue (Tottenham).



67' Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) gets on the end of a pass on the edge of the box and has a shot blocked. Tottenham have been awarded a corner kick.

65' Remy Cabella (Newcastle Utd) receives a precise pass inside the box and takes a shot that goes just wide of the left post.

63' Etienne Capoue (Tottenham) gets a yellow card.



62' Nacer Chadli (Tottenham) with a rough challenge, Anthony Taylor blows his whistle for a foul.

59' Remy Cabella (Newcastle Utd) showcases his great technique and produces a beautiful lofted cross into the box, where Ayoze Perez (Newcastle Utd) manages to convert it into the goal. He heads it inside the right post and gets on the scoresheet. It is 1:2.

59' And it's a goal! Ayoze Perez (Newcastle Utd) slips the ball past the goalkeeper.

55' Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) floats the ball in from the corner which is intercepted.

55' Danny Rose (Tottenham) fires the ball from inside the area, but it is well blocked. The ball goes out for a corner. Tottenham can continue in their attacking effort.



53' The corner from Erik Lamela (Tottenham) is cleared away by the defence.



53' Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) receives a sweet pass inside the box, but his effort on goal is blocked by the defender. The ball went out of play. Tottenham will have a chance to score from a corner.

52' The costless kick into the penalty area from Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) is averted.



51' Jack Colback (Newcastle Utd) gets a yellow card. A costless kick has been awarded to Tottenham.

50' Danny Rose (Tottenham) sends a long ball in, but Tim Krul (Newcastle Utd) comfortably gathers the ball.

49' Remy Cabella (Newcastle Utd) commits a minor foul and opponent's attack is interrupted. He is warned by the referee that the next time he will not get away without a yellow card.

46' It's in the back of the net! Jack Colback (Newcastle Utd) slips the ball through to Sam Ameobi (Newcastle Utd), and he darts into the box to unleash a magnificent shot that goes inside the right post. He makes it 1:1.

46' Sam Ameobi (Newcastle Utd) adds to his account and the scoreboard is about to be updated!



46' Substitution. Gabriel Obertan (Newcastle Utd) did his best and is replaced by Sam Ameobi (Newcastle Utd).



46' Half-time break is over and the second half is starting right now. Enjoy yourself!



45+2' It wasn't the most inspiring 45 minutes that you'll see this week. Let's hope that the second period will be more exciting. In most features so far, the hosting team dominated the game and made the opponent struggle to keep up. Players of the home team present themselves with possession football, while the away team tries to find the weakness in the opposition's defence especially with rapid counter-attacks.

45+2' There will be nothing more to see in the first half. The whistle blowing of Anthony Taylor has ended it.



45+2' Erik Lamela (Tottenham) takes the resulting corner which is averted.



45+1' Good clearance! Danny Rose (Tottenham) received a low pass, but he didn't catch to do anything before quick stealing from one of the defenders. Tottenham forced their opponent to concede a corner.

45' There will be a minimum of 2 min. of added time.



44' Nacer Chadli (Tottenham) does well to connect with the resulting set piece, but his shot flies way overt the crossbar.



43' The referee Anthony Taylor sees tripping by Jack Colback (Newcastle Utd) and doesn't hesitate to blow the whistle. A costless kick to Tottenham.



42' Erik Lamela (Tottenham) steps up to take the corner, but the ball sails only among the defenders.



41' The opposition's defence is alert as they clear out a dangerous cross, sent by Christian Eriksen (Tottenham). Corner kick. Tottenham will have an opportunity.

41' Jack Colback (Newcastle Utd) takes the corner but fails to find any of his teammates.



40' Vurnon Anita (Newcastle Utd) can't slip the ball through and the move breaks down. The ball is out-of-play and Newcastle Utd manage to earn a corner.



40' Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle Utd) hasn't suffered any serious injury which wouldn't allow him to stay on the pitch. He's back in the game now.



38' The game is interrupted now, Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle Utd) picks up a knock and the physio has to come.



38' Jack Colback (Newcastle Utd) strikes, but there was not a big chance that it will go through the opposition's defence as it was well blocked.

35' Danny Rose (Tottenham) swings a cross into the box, but is far too close to Tim Krul (Newcastle Utd), who smothers the ball.

34' Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) takes the corner which is cleared.

34' A lofted cross from Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham) was unsuccessful as the opponent's defence quickly gets the ball out of the penalty area. The ball goes out-of-play. Tottenham are awarded a corner kick.



33' Ayoze Perez (Newcastle Utd) is flagged offside.

32' Ryan Mason (Tottenham) produces a long-range volley, but the ball was blocked by a defender on its way.



30' Jack Colback (Newcastle Utd) takes the corner but only sends it into the huddle of the defenders as one of them makes a good clearance.

28' The linesman's flag has already been raised for offside when Nacer Chadli (Tottenham) headed on.



25' Danny Rose (Tottenham) couldn't control the ball well and handled it, the referee blows his whistle for a handball.

23' Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle Utd) is booked after bringing down an opponent. Anthony Taylor had an easy-decision to make.



22' It wasn't the best example how to strike the ball. Danny Rose (Tottenham) unleashed a first-time shot from the edge of the box that goes high over the crossbar.



19' Gabriel Obertan (Newcastle Utd) was offside, and the assistant referee saw it and raised his flag.



18' A perfect lofted pass from Ryan Mason (Tottenham) finds Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham), who jumps highest and steers a close-range header into the left side of the goal. His effort was both strong and precise, and Tim Krul (Newcastle Utd) had no chance of stopping that. 1:0.



18' Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) has a shot blocked from inside the box.



18' Nacer Chadli (Tottenham) finds himself costless inside the box and pulls the trigger, but his effort is brilliantly thwarted by one of the defending players.

18' Goal! Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham) finds the back of the net with a good effort.



16' Jack Colback (Newcastle Utd) is in acres of space inside the box, and produces a shot which goes well wide of the right post. What a poor effort.

16' Paul Dummett (Newcastle Utd) attempts to surprise the keeper with a shot from distance, but it lacks more accuracy and it goes high over the crossbar.



15' A cross from the costless kick is whipped in by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle Utd), but one of the defenders steps in and averts the threat.

15' Younes Kaboul (Tottenham) makes a reckless foul in order to win the ball from his opponent. Anthony Taylor has a clear vision and blows his whistle. Newcastle Utd will be able to take a costless kick.

12' Ryan Mason (Tottenham) unleashes a shot, but his effort is not successful at all and the ball floats high over the bar.

11' Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) horribly skewed a first-time shot from the edge of the box and sent the ball way wide of the right post.

9' A miskick from Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham). His long-distance effort flies high over the bar.

8' Jack Colback (Newcastle Utd) makes a foul. At least that's what referee Anthony Taylor signals.



7' This corner is not going into the box. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) decides to take it with a short pass.



6' Nacer Chadli (Tottenham) fails to send a pass into the box. His effort is cut out. The referee signals for a corner kick, Tottenham are awarded.

6' Anthony Taylor couldn't ignore the harsh tackle of Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle Utd) and blew the whistle.

5' Younes Kaboul (Tottenham) produces a long ball across the pitch to find his teammate, but he fails.

4' Some great controlled play and passing in the middle of the pitch from Tottenham.

1' Danny Rose (Tottenham) attempts to find a head of one of his teammates with a promising cross into the box. The defence manages to outjump the attacking players and to avert the threat.

1' The first half starts.

2:29. The referee of today's match will be Anthony Taylor.

1:56. The headline team news from White Hart Lane is that Papiss Cisse misses out through injury. in his stead comes Perez.

1:46. Newcastle team vs. Spurs: Krul; Janmaat, S.Taylor, Coloccini (c), Dummett; Sissoko, Anita, Colback; Obertan, Perez, Gouffran. Subs: Elliot, Haidara, R.Taylor, Ameobi, Cabella, Armstrong, Ferreyra.

1:42. Spurs team vs. Newcastle: Lloris, Dier, Kaboul (c), Vertonghen, Rose; Capoue, Mason; Chadli, Eriksen, Lamela; Adebayor. Subs: Vorm, Chiriches, Davies, Dembele, Lennon, Kane, Soldado.

1:02. All set in the away dressing room at White Hart Lane. Newcastle United due to arrive very shortly.

12:50. WATCH: Part of Alan Pardew's pre Spurs press conference

12:35. Utility man Ryan Taylor returns to the squad for the first time in 26 months after two cruciate ligament injuries and Rolando Aarons (hamstring) is also on the mend, but fellow midfielder Siem de Jong is unlikely to return until January as he continues to battle his way back from a torn thigh muscle.

12:30. In-form striker Papiss Cisse is a doubt with a knee problem, while fellow forward Emmanuel Riviere, who missed last weekend's 1-0 Barclays Premier League win over Leicester with an unspecified knock, is in a similar situation. So too are defenders Mike Williamson (muscle problem), Paul Dummett (hamstring) and midfielders Cheick Tiote (calf) and Sammy Ameobi (knock).

12:20. A reminder that Federico Fazio will miss Tottenham's return to Barclays Premier League action against Newcastle this weekend through suspension. The 27-year-old summer signing was sent off on his top-flight debut against Manchester City, ruling him out of Sunday's match at White Hart Lane. Nabil Bentaleb and Kyle Naughton will have ankle complaints assessed before the Magpies' visit, while Kyle Walker remains absent after abdominal surgery.

12:15. Head-to-head league record: Tottenham wins 59, draws 30, Newcastle wins 49

12:05. Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Vorm, Naughton, Rose, Davies, Vertonghen, Chiriches, Dier, Kaboul, Capoue, Stambouli, Paulinho, Dembele, Mason, Bentaleb, Eriksen, Lennon, Townsend, Chadli, Lamela, Soldado, Adebayor, Kane.

12:00. Newcastle Provisional squad: Krul, Elliot, Janmaat, Dummett, Haidara, R Taylor, Coloccini, Williamson, S Taylor, Tiote, Anita, Sissoko, Colback, Cabella, Gouffran, Obertan, Ameobi, Riviere, Cisse, Perez, Armstrong.

11:50. Referee: Anthony Taylor

Managers: Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham), Alan Pardew (Newcastle)

11:40. Team News

Fazio will be missing in defence for Spurs through suspension after his red card in the Etihad humiliation. Kyle Naughton and Nabil Bentaleb will face late fitness tests for Spurs regarding ankle issues

Ryan Taylor will return to the squad after 26 months out following injuring his cruciate ligament twice.

The first two choice strikers Papiss Cisse and Emanuel Riviere are both touch and go for this one because of a knee injury and an unspecified knock. There are also doubts on Mike Williamson and Cheick Tiote

11:35. Something that will fill Newcastle fans with a bit of hope this weekend is their overall record against Spurs, which is pretty decent. This includes a famous 1-0 win at White Hart Lane last season where goalkeeper Tim Krul who was crucial last week had probably the game of his life by making a string of world class saves.

11:30. Alan Pardew may have breathed a bit easier this week; however his rest bite won't last long if his chargers can't get a result on Sunday. The stats still don't look pretty though as last week's win was only the 5th of a dismal calendar year for the Geordies.

11:20. As far as visitors Newcastle go, a huge sigh of relief was felt on Tyneside last week as United registered their first league win of the season by edging past Leicester City 1-0 at home courtesy of a great individual goal from somewhat of a forgotten man in the shape of Gabriel Obertan.

11:15. Consistency has been the big issue for Spurs over the last couple of years now in their attempts to get back in the top four. Mauricio Pochettino has this problem now because it seems he doesn't know what his strongest team is with a lot of similar options in certain positions.

11:10. However they then went and destroyed lowly Greek opposition in the Europa League 5-1 at home with Erik Lamela's sublime back heel from 20 yards being the obvious highlight. Home form has been positive this year with just the resounding 3-0 loss to Liverpool in August being the only blip.

11:05.Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon with both sides looking to kickstart sluggish starts to the season. Spurs two games in the last week sum up their start to the season so far. Last weekend they went to the Etihad and were again thrashed by Manchester City as they lost 4-1 and had defender Federico Fazio sent off.