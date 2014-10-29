Diego Costa fit for QPR clash

Diego Costa will be fit for Chelsea's upcoming league clash with QPR, according to Jose Mourinho.

Costa has been suffering with hamstring problems that have ruled him out of the Blues' last four games but will return for the west London derby along with midfielder Ramires.

Chelsea have remained unbeaten this season but the news will come as a blessing for Jose Mourinho, with the Blues boss confirming the Spain international's comeback following a Capital One Cup win at Shrewsbury.

Mourinho spoke of his star man saying:

"Without any further complications, Diego Costa and Ramires will be fit to face QPR at the weekend."

Chelsea posted a Vine of Costa arriving for training on Wednesday:

Chelsea FC's post on Vine

Diego Costa and Ramires coming out to training this morning... #CFC

Costa has proven one of the signings of the season so far, having scored nine goals in his first nine games for the Stamford Bridge based club.

This will come to the delight of Chelsea fans and the club themselves who visibly missed their main goalscorer in matches against the Likes of Manchester United where the clinical ability that Costa brings to the club was missing, and relied on club veteran Didier Drogba to score their only goal from a set piece. Let's just hope that Costa doesn't aggravate his hamstring injury as if he does, don't be suprised if Mourinho doesn't see his summer signing for quite a while.