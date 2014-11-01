Arsenal 3 - 0 Burnley: Arsenal Player Ratings

Wojciech Szczesny - 6/10

Didn't have much to do for most of the match as Burnley rarely threatened but did well to hold on to a consecutive clean sheet.

Calum Chambers- 8/10

Big day for the Arsenal defender. Provided the assist for Alexis Sanchez’s opener in the second half and then grabbed a goal of his own - his first in the Premier League. A great performance from the young English International.

Per Mertesacker 6/10

Experienced and calm at the back. Knew what he had to do and snuffed out danger on the rare occasions Burnley threatened.

Nacho Monreal- 6/10

It’s not his natural position, and you have to take that into account when rating his performance, but Arsene Wenger cannot continue to put the Spaniard in at centre-back. It’s a disaster waiting to happen. There was no big physical presence to deal with in the Burnley attack and he had few problems tracking Ings and Sordell's runs however.

Keiran Gibbs -6.5/10

Passed a late fitness test to take his place, and was solid throughout. Just making the whole 90 minutes without getting injured was a feat in itself, and his late assist to Sanchez wasn't bad either.

Mikel Arteta- 5.5

Not the best performance from the Spaniard, as the Gunners were obviously lacking the dynamism of Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey. Kept things ticking over in the middle but did not provide much real threat to the Arsenal attack where he was replaced with half an hour to go by Ramsey, and Arsenal promptly scored.

Mathieu Flamini - 5.5/10

Made one important intervention in his own box but Arsenal did not desperately require the services of a defensive midfielder.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain - 6/10

A welcome return to form for the The Ox - he looked very bright throughout and threatened Burnley’s backline. Replaced by the returning Theo Walcott with 10 minutes to play.

Santi Carzola - 7/10

Missed two unbelievable chances - first volleying wide from 12 yards before being denied by a Duff block when he seemed ready to smash into an open goal - but creatively he was a threat and his set-pieces were excellent.

Alexis Sanchez - 9/10 MOTM

Magnificient. The Chilean international was by far and away Arsenal’s best player, opening the scoring with a header. Even before that, he looked the most likely and his work rate was an inspiration to his teammates. Fully deserved his second goal late on.

Danny Welbeck - 7/10

Another solid performance from Welbeck, whose shot acted as an assist for Chambers’ goal that made it 2-0. Full of running, his link-up play with Sanchez looks very promising. Replaced by Podolski late on.

Substitutes - N/A

Aaron Ramsey - N/A

Did not influence the game too much in an attacking sense but gave Arsenal some valuable added energy in central midfield.

Theo Walcott- N/A

Made his return from injury and looks as speedy as ever. One chipped ball to the back post was smashed against the upright by Podolski.

Lucas Podolski- N/A

Somehow did not score - first, Heaton denied him with a brilliant save and he then volleyed a vicious effort against the post.

Manager Rating- Arsene Wenger- 10/10

A good game for Wenger and his team, as they secured the 3 points but were made to work for it against a stubborn Burnley side who were accused of the occasional time-wasting and did their best to defend to try and gain a good result out of the game. Arsenal move up to 4th place, a position Arsene knows all too well. A great result for the Frenchman.