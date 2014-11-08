QPR - Manchester City Live Score today of 2014 EPL

19:27. Thank you for following VAVEL's live coverage of QPR - Manchester City. A report will be up shortly.

Full Time: QPR 2-2 Manchester City

90' Four minutes to be added on at the end of the game.

86' Fantastic game at Loftus Road this evening. QPR have been very impressive, but Man City have been able to stay in the game due to the brilliance of one player: Sergio Aguero.

84' Aguero comes to Man City's rescue once again! A ball over the top of the QPR defence is controlled by the Argentine international, who, after taking the ball past Green, side foots the ball into the net.

83' GOALLLLL!!!!!!!! AGUERO GETS HIS SECOND!!!

78' Aguero almost hits back again! Barton's attempted header back to his goalkeeper is cut out by the forward. However, after rounding Robert Green, Aguero's effort on goal is cleared off the line by the back tracking Dunne.

76' OWN GOOALLLLL!!!!!!!!!!! DEMICHELIS HEADS INTO HIS OWN NET!

73' Manchester City substitution: Milner replaces Nasri

67' Manchester City substitution: An injured Dzeko is replaced by Lampard

65' Due to the absense of Fernandinho, Yaya Toure has dropped into the midfield.

64' Manchester City substitution: Dzeko replaces Fernandinho

61' Great interception from Fernando! The ball is fed through to Austin on the left hand side of the penalty, but his subsequent square pass to Zamora is brilliantly cut out by Fernando.

52' Brilliant play! Yaya Toure powers past two players on the right hand flank and drills the ball across goal, however the cross is just out of reach for Aguero. Should the forward have slid in to reach the ball?

49' Fer goes close! The Dutch international's volleyed effort on goal from the 18 yard line flicks off the outstretched boot of Demichelis, and spins just wide of the post.

45' QPR substitution: Barton replaces Sandro.

18:33. We're underway for the second half!

Half Time: QPR 1-1 Manchester City

45' Two minutes to be added on at the end of the first half.

43' Great save! Fernando miscontrols the ball inside his own penalty, and inadvertently flicks the ball into the path of the onrushing Charlie Austin. The forward's effort on goal from just inside the right side of the penalty area however, is well saved by Joe Hart in the Manchester City goal.

38' Clichy drives an effort toward goal from 25 yards, but it is well blocked by Dunne. City have improved drastically since drawing level.

31' Against the run of play, Aguero draws level for City! A long ball over the top from Mangala is beautifully controlled by the Argentine, who, after twisting right and then left, finds his way past Caulker, before rifling the ball into the bottom left corner of the net.

31' GOOOOAAAALLLL!!!!! AGUERO MAKES IT 1-1!

26' Toure, from just outside the penalty area, attempts to curl the ball into the top left corner of Green's goal. However, his effort floats inches over the cross bar. Decent effort.

23' QPR have been, by some distance, the better team in this first half. Man City have been abysmal at the back.

21' Third time lucky for Austin! Edy Vargas breezes past three Man City players on the right hand flank, before feeding the ball through to Austin inside the the penalty area. Austin manages to keep himself onside, and makes no mistake with his subsequent effort on goal, as he drills the ball into the bottom right corner of Hart's goal.

21' GOOOOAAALLLLLL!!!!!!! CHARLIE AUSTIN GIVES QPR THE LEAD!!!!

15' Great save! Zamora taps a floated cross into the path of the unmakred Charlie Austin in the middle of the penalty area. The subsequent effort on goal from the 25 year old is fantastically palmed clear of danger by Hart in the Man City goal.

9' Another disallowed goal!! Crazy few minutes at Loftus Road! Joe Hart's costless kick from inside the penalty area falls straight to the feet of Austin, who emphatically finds the bottom right hand corner of the Hart's goal from just outside the penalty are. However, Hart is adjudged to have kicked the ball twice when hitting the costless kick, and the goal is disallowed.

8' OFFSIDE GOAL!!! Great play from QPR! A cross from the right hand side from Vargas is met by Austin, who is able to head the ball into the top right hand corner. The replays have shown however, that the English forward was at least two miles offside.

5' Aguero darts through the QPR defence, however his subsequent shot from just outside the penalty flies harmlessly over the crossbar. Great start for the visitors.

4' City are pressing forward with explicit intent in the early stages.

17:30. We're underway at Loftus Road!

17:25. The teams are emerging from the tunnel!

17:17. Zamora and Austin will undoubtedly feel that they can get the better of a weakened City defence this evening. Mangala, who is set to replace the injured Kompany, has struggled since making his EPL debut; this weakness is something which the QPR strike force will hope to exploit.

17:01. Interesting line up selected by Pellegrini, as Yaya Toure looks set to play in behind Sergio Aguero today.

16:49. QPR substitutes:

McCarthy, Hill, Philips, Barton, Onouha, Kranjcar, Hoilett.

16:34. QPR Starting XI:

Green, Isla, Caulker, Dunne, Suk-Young, Sandro, Henry, Vargas, Fer, Austin, Zamora.

16:32. Manchester City substitutes:

Caballero, Zabaleta, Milner, Dzeko, Jovetic, Lampard, Boyata.

16:30. Manchester City Starting XI:

Hart, Sagna, Clichy, Demichelis, Mangala, Fernando, Fernandinho, Nasri, Navas, Yaya, Aguero.

16:27. We are expecting to here the official line ups at 16:30!

15:30. Speaking to mcfc.co.uk, Man City full back, Gael Clichy, has stated that "now is not the time to panic":

“I will try my best against QPR and I hope that I can play my part in bringing three points home, but as I say, it’s a long season and nobody in the team is panicking because we’ve been here before and we know we will get things right."

“It won’t be easy - we know QPR have been playing really well lately and were unlucky against Liverpool so this will be a hard match for us, but it is really important that we win it, particularly in view of the CSKA result and with the international break coming up."

“We know we need to make up for losing against CSKA, but we also expect QPR to make things difficult. In England, it doesn’t matter if you are playing United, Chelsea, Norwich or Blackpool away from home because every team has a fighting spirit that means the position in the league doesn’t mean a thing. Sometimes it’s not the quality that is important, just who wants to win the most and we have to go to Loftus Road with the same mind-set that we had against United and make sure we have the fight to match the quality.”

15:21. Manchester City manager, Manuel Pellegrini, speaking at his press conference, stated that he does not feel under pressure, despite his side struggling for form:

“I never feel pressure in 25 years as manager of teams. The only pressure I feel is my own pressure to return to the way I like this team to play. I don’t read the press. External pressure, I’ve never felt that in my whole career." (Quotes via express.co.uk)

15:07. Redknapp also revealed that he believes it is as good a time as any to play Pellegrini's men:

"It's not the worst time to play them."

"It's still going to be a difficult game but they're not in sparkling form, they're not playing with the same costlessdom and flair as they were six weeks ago."

Redknapp added: "It happens in football, it is a game of confidence. Everything turns. Look at Newcastle, they've suddenly taken off and they're playing like world beaters.

"It can happen. It's a very up and down game. At a club like Man City they win almost every week. They've had a couple of dodgy results, but they're a dangerous team and they've got probably got the best player in the Premier League in Aguero." (quotes via ITV.com

15:04. Speaking ahead of today's game, QPR manager, Harry Redknapp, stated that home advantage for his side could make a huge difference:

"Jose came up to me and told me during the game how our fans were fantastic - there were 3,000 but it sounded like we had 15,000."

"City have got superstars and an amazing squad but we're at home at Loftus Road where on a tight pitch and with a good atmosphere we can give anyone a game.

"We have to play with the same enthusiasm we've had in the last few games and if we do the crowd will be with us and we have a chance. The crowd will be important to us, we need to create a good atmosphere and try put them under some pressure if we can." (Quotes via ITV.com)

15:00. Despite only picking up three points from their last three games, QPR have been very impressive in recent weeks. The London club were extremely unlucky to not take at least a point from their meetings with Liverpool and Chelsea respectively, and will be hoping for a similar performance today.

14:53. After winning the Manchester Derby last weekend, Pellegrini's men were surprisingly beaten 2-1 by CSKA Moscow at the Etihad. The result leaves Man City with just two points in their UEFA Champions League group, and leaves them seemingly on the verge of elimination from the competition.

14:50. Key Player, Charlie Austin: The former Burnley forward has adapted well to life in England's top tier, scoring five goals in his first nine Premier League appearances. Austin will be looking to take advantage of Vincent Kompany's absence today, in order to add to his already impressive goal tally:

14:48. Key Player, Sergio Aguero: With ten league goals this season already, Aguero has been the standout player in the Premier League. Without David Silva, and without an inform Yaya Toure, Aguero will once again be expected to provide the offensive front for City:

14:45. This was by no means the most famous meeting between the sides. On the final day of the 2011/12 Premier League season, Sergio Aguero's stoppage time goal against QPR sealed Manchester City's first ever Premier League title:

14:43. The last time these two side's met in the Premier League in January 2013, QPR kept City at bay, as they recorded an impressive 0-0 draw at Loftus Road.

14:34. Manchester City team news:

Out: Man City will be without a number of key players today, as David Silva, Frank Lampard, Aleksander Kolarov, and captain, Vincent Kompany, are all set to miss today's encounter.

Doubtful: None.

14:33. Queen's Park Rangers team news:

Out: Alejandro Faurlin remains unavailable with a cruciate ligament injury, while Rio Ferdinand is suspended.

Doubtful: Alex McCarthy, Nedum Onouha, Jordon Mutch, Joey Barton, and Adel Taarabt, could be set to miss out.

14:32. Mike Dean will officiate today's proceedings:

14:31. This evening's game will be played in Loftus Road:

14:30. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of today's Premier League meeting between QPR and Manchester City at Loftus Road.