Swansea 2-1 Arsenal: Arsenal Player Ratings

Szczesny 6/10:

The Pole could do nothing about Sigurdsson's sublime strike, but arguably could have dived for Gomis' header. Otherwise untroubled, made saves when required.

Keiran Gibbs 6/10:

Got a yellow card, the only real blemish on his performance. Solid at the back, making sure he cleared the danger whenever there was some.

Nacho Monreal 5/10:

Poor. Defensively gave away too much, and was skinned on the counter attack and was nowhere to be seen when in aerial duels.

Per Mertesacker 6/10:

Could have done better, but not the worst. The best out of the Arsenal defenders but that is nothing to be proud about from Arsenal's performance.

Calum Chambers - 7/10:

Deserved better. Solid game, did not give the ball away un-necessarily but picked up a yellow card as he had a hard time keeping track of Montero on the flank.

Mathieu Flamini - 5.5/10:

The French midfielder stamped his authority on the game with a customary yellow card, as he was not afraid to get involved with crunching tackles. Sloppy at times though, which is frustrating to look.

Aaron Ramsey - 6/10:

Quiet for the most part, apart from a sweetly struck volley which swerved just wide of Fabianski's post. Also controlled the tempo of the game better, as he has improved since his dip in form from last season, given the fact he has been struggling with injuries

Santi Cazorla - 5/10:

Unlucky at times when going forward as he was often swamped, but also sloppy in terms of set-piece deliveries, inconsistent on that front.

Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7/10:

Energetic and worked hard for the team, as he won a few corners but was unlucky not to test Fabianski well enough with the odd chance that he had.

Alexis Sanchez - 7/10:

Best player in the team, something that has been said on a numerous number of occasions this term. Worked hard throughout regardless of the score, and scored their only goal of the game to put the Gunners ahead.

Danny Welbeck - 6.5/10:

Created the assist for Alexis' goal, and could have easily had one or two of his own if he was a bit more selfish! Unlucky though.

Substitutes:

Theo Walcott - N/A

Yaya Sanogo - N/A

Jack Wilshere - N/A

Manager Rating: Arsene Wenger - 7/10:

Wenger will feel aggrieved and heavily disappointed with his team, defensively anyway. Attacking-wise they took their chance when it came, emphasizing how good the summer signings of Alexis and Welbeck have helped the team. Defensively they left a lot to be imagined and Monreal at centre-back sticks out like a sore thumb. Let's see how he manages the clash with bitter rivals Manchester United.