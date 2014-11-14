Mohamed Salah on the way out?

The Egyptian has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge and is clearly not part of Mourinho’s plans for the major matches this season.

With the window approaching, Salah, 22, is keen to secure regular first-team football and Mourinho will not stand in the winger’s way if there is genuine interest.

Inter Milan are looking closely at the Premier League for potential January deals and Salah is on their radar. Inter’s sporting director Piero Ausilio is already exploring loan deals for forwards Fabio Borini and Joel Campbell, of Liverpool and Arsenal respectively.

Ausilio was due in London this week to meet clubs and agents but decided to stay in Italy, but those meetings are likely to happen later this month.

Chelsea chiefs have made it clear to Mourinho that he will need to sell before can begin another spending spree and Salah could be the first to leave in the bid to raise funds.

Making Space for Marco Reus?

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus is on Mourinho's radar and it is understood he is keen on a switch to Chelsea.

The 25-year-old is stalling on a new deal at Dortmund, who are frantically attempting to secure him on fresh terms due to his £19.75m buyout clause which becomes active next summer.

Chelsea, however, will face competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona for Reus' signature.

Premier League quartet Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Reus' situation.