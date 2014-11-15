Arsenal - Manchester United: Combined XI

Arsenal face a tough test next Saturday against Manchester United, with both teams desperate to gain all three points. Their last encounter ended in a dire 0-0 with both sides unable to finish their chances due to their goalkeepers both keeping out danger. Familiar faces will be spotted in each rival team, with former United player Danny Welbeck now playing for Arsenal after joining in the Summer, and Van Persie featuring for the Reds ever since his 2012 move. So who makes the combined XI for each individual's performances this season?

Formation: 4-1-2-1-2

Goalkeeper: David De Gea -

​

​Easy choice. Manchester United might have conceded more goals (one) than Arsenal but De Gea hasn't been to blame. The Spaniard has been making crucial saves this season, such as when Eden Hazard got in one-on-one in the Chelsea encounter and his superhero-esque save late on against Everton. It's led to talk of a move to Real Madrid for the former Atletico stopper and sees him get in ahead of Sczcesny.

Left-back: Kieran Gibbs -

Luke Shaw is starting to show glimpses of why United paid so much money for a 19-year-old, but not enough to be selected ahead of the better performing Gibbs. The Englishman is doing enough to keep out competition more often than not, looks assured at the back and is always a threat going forward. Regularly never given the recognition he deserves in the Arsenal and England set-up, a consistent performer every week who works hard for the team no matter the result. Deserves his spot in the team for sure.

Centre-back: Laurent Koscielny (c) -

The Frenchman is the spine of the Arsenal defence, and you can clearly tell that based on their poor defensive showings of late, since he was ruled out of action for a month with an Achilles injury. The Gunners will be hoping he can get back to full fitness quickly, otherwise their defence will suffer.

Centre-back: Calum Chambers -

At the tender age of 19, the former Southampton man has managed to hold down a spot in the Arsenal first-team following his £16million Summer move, which is not an easy thing to do at all. He is young, talented and full of potential, with many critics suggesting that he may suffer from burnout if he plays week-in week-out, but you can see why he does. Accomplished in possession, and knows what he's doing.

Right-back: Rafael Da Silva -

Rafael - the shaggy haired Brazilian has done well when called upon, although questions remain unanswered in terms of his lapses in concentration. He regularly gives away needless fouls and gets yellow cards under pressure, which is one side of his game which needs improving. At 24, he still has the chance to get better, and under van Gaal at United, there is no reason why he cannot do that. Defensively, solid, attacking-wise, strong.

Central defensive midfielder: Daley Blind -

Blind has made a great start since joining from Ajax. Sitting deep, the Dutchman's sharp passing provides the base for attacks whilst his even sharper tackling stops opponents in their tracks. His late equaliser in the 2-2 draw with West Brom proved he can operate further forward as well if required. Quality midfielder, one of the best in the league at the moment.

Left midfielder: Santi Cazorla -

The mini maestro swoops into his spot in the team, and is arguably under-rated for his tireless work-rate and vital strikes at perfect times for Arsenal since his club-record £15million move from Malaga back in 2012. He weaves past defenders with ease, and United will have to be weary against the Spaniard, who has done well in bursts this season.

Right midfielder: Angel di Maria -

The 26-year-old Argentinian has done well so far, as he settles into life in the Premier League with his South American talent lighting up games and allowing him to have the costlessdom to roam past markers on the wing. Scores goals and creates chances at will, his costless-kick deliveries have been deadly as his team-mates are in with a real treat from the former Madridsta.

Central attacking midfielder: Wayne Rooney -

Welbeck has impressed in a Arsenal shirt this term but not as much as Rooney. And as well as keeping out the Englishman, the Manchester United captain also keeps team-mate Radamel Falcao away from our combined XI. The arrival of the Colombian was supposed to signal the return of the good times at Old Trafford, but between being jet-lagged and not match-fit, Falcao has failed to make an impact with just one goal so far. In contrast, prior to his suspension Rooney had looked in strong form with six goals in 10 appearances for club and country. However, the temperament that got him a red card means the armband goes to the Frenchman Koscielney in this XI.

Striker: Alexis Sanchez -

The red-hot Chilean has set the Premier League alight since his £30million pound move in the summer from Barcelona, and has left Arsenal supporters hoping for more from their star man. He has accumulated more than 10 goals for the Gunners, along with five assists for Wenger's side, and it's no surprise with his incredible work-rate and never-say-die attitude. If only the whole team were like him. Liverpool will be kicking themselves that they missed out on Sanchez, and spent £16million on Balotelli.

Striker: Danny Welbeck -

"Dat Guy" has done himself proud so far in his Arsenal career, with two goals and as many assists in recent matches under Arsene Wenger's side. His pace, agility, work-rate and clinical finishing are all traits that Arsenal have been wishing for, for some time. Has the potential to be world-class, in a position that he is enjoying.

Honorable Mentions:

Goalkeeper: Szczesny -

The Polish keeper has done well this season, keeping 9 clean sheets in all competitions for club and country. He'll be hoping to make it double figures, but it won't be easy against the riches of United's firepower up-top.

Left-back: Luke Shaw -

The young talented teenager has not started his United career on-fire, but he has been consistent over the past few weeks and is worthy of a special mention. Only 19, £30million-pound deal to join Manchester from Southampton, the transfer fee will not be easy to justify but long-term wise, he looks like a solid replacement for Evra, for sure.

Central defensive midfielder: Marouane Fellaini -

The former Evertonian was dubbed one of the worst signings of the season last year, but he has improved significantly over the past few months. He looks sharp, strong, fit and ready to impress under new management, something that Arsenal should be weary of going forward.

Central attacking midfielder: Mesut Ozil -

The silky German has been out of action for the past month and a half, and despite harsh criticism over his form, he flourishes in his normal position as a number 10, instead of out on the left, which is where he has been playing for the most part this season so far.

Striker: Robin van Persie -

The Dutchman is not in super form as he was two seasons ago, but he still conjures up goals at key times for United and deserves special recognition. He'll be hoping to make an impact against his former club, once again.

Predicted Score:

Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United

Combined XI :