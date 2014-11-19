Chelsea open talks with Marco Reus

The Blues are hoping to outsmart the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and several more top clubs as they seek to avoid a bidding war in January according to reports.

Reus' contract carries a £20 million buyout clause starting in the summer of 2015, at which time any club would be costless to launch their own offer for the Germany international, regardless of Dortmund's wishes.

If Die Schwarzgelben can't come to a new contract agreement with the 25-year-old, they could be tempted to sell their star to the highest bidder in January. Dortmund would obviously prefer to avoid a sale altogether but when faced with the alternatives, a January move may be their best option.

The team's dreadful start to the 2014-15 Bundesliga campaign has led to plenty of transfer speculation regarding the likes of Reus and MatsHummels. The former's buyout clause makes him a prime candidate to follow the players such as Robert Lewandowski and Mario Gotzethrough the exit door.

As shared by WhoScored.com, his high level of production is something virtually any club in the world would be willing to pay a premium for:

"Marco Reus: Has created more chances (239) than any other player in the Bundesliga in the last 4 seasons" - WhoScored.com

The Blues don't have a clear need for another forward, with Eden Hazard and Willian doing an excellent job manning the position this season, but it's hard to pass up the opportunity to sign a world-class talent like Reus.

Mohamed Salah and Andre Schurrle have been mentioned as candidates for a possible swap-plus-cash deal, and the with the latter most likely to be used in this possible deal, with his recent lack of form.

Germany teammate Toni Kroos believes Reus will find success regardless of where he ends up:

"Dortmund, Barcelona, ​​Real or Bayern – Marco Reus will succeed wherever [he chooses to go]. He has the quality, and his contract situation means he is now in demand. He is smart enough to make the right decision." - Toni Kroos on Reus's Club Situation

Speculation will continue until Reus publicly states whether he plans to leave Die Schwarzgelben or stay in Dortmund. As long as he doesn't sign a new deal, a departure at some point in 2015 remains likely.