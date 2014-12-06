Manchester City 1-1 Everton: As it happened

19:40. Thanks again for joining me tonight, it was an interesting game and City proved their title credentials once more with a win despite not playing at the best of their ability. Don't forget to stay up-to-date with everything on VAVEL, with match reports, the latest news, previews, analysis, reviews galore every day. I'll be back with another live commentary soon, until next time, goodnight!

19:38. Everton will feel annoyed that they were unable to test Hart sufficiently enough, he was able to thwart them more frequently when the game went on and they left it too late in a match that they should have attacked from the first whistle. Marriner's decisions were questionable at times, and many will argue the penalty decision was harsh on Jagielka - the stark difference between winning and losing at the highest level.

19:37. Unsung hero: Samuel Eto'o - The experienced Cameroonian worked himself to the bone in the game, and had nothing to show for it. His runs into the area were threatening and forced the City back-line to assign man-markers to try and stop his movement, which they were unable to do. If his final shot was slightly more accurate, he would have tested Hart more than he did, because otherwise his work today was admirable to say the least. A bright spark in a rather lacklustre Everton team, when going forward.

19:32. Man Of The Match: James Milner - The City man was relentless throughout as he worked hard for the team as per usual without much credit. Got in-behind the Everton defence on a number of occasions, frustrated his markers with energetic runs and was always looking up to find a team-mate in space; especially his spin and skill before squaring the ball to Navas in the first-half, the Spaniard should have scored! Well played again, he'll be happy with his display today.

19:31. So before I go, here is my Man Of The Match and unsung hero from today's match.

19:30. Latest pictures of the fans' MOTM James Milner, conducting a post-match interview on Sky Sports.

19:27. That's it, and City have closed the gap at the top of the Premier League table tonight with a 1-0 win over Everton. Albeit a slender victory, Pellegrini's men will certainly take it!

90+5: Everton corner, seconds to play and Eto'o is itching to take it.... headed away by Touré! The referee blows his whistle to signal the end of the game! City win a big match, and that's their fifth straight win in all competitions.

90+4: Eto'o posing another threat towards the City area.... ball trickles out for a corner.

90+3: City starting to play casually now, with just a minute or two to play. Have to be careful that Marriner does not book any more players though, so they cannot time-waste.

90+1: Barkley working like an engine trying to win the ball back in midfield, but to no avail. Being crowded out by the City players does not exactly help his cause.

90: The fourth official signals for five minutes of stoppage time, as Marriner books Barkley for going down to easily under the challenge from Lampard. There was solid contact there, not sure as to why he was given a booking...

89: Slightly surprising that Marriner opted against giving Barry a booking for a hefty aerial baattle with Milner, he had his arms up.

88: Meanwhile, Marriner rushes to Touré and brandishes a yellow card to the Ivorian, for his challenge with Eto'o in the build-up. Everton SUB - Kevin Mirallas OFF, Leon Osman ON with a few minutes to play.

87: The referee blows his whistle to stop the match temporarily, after Milner is down on the ground clutching his head.

86: Distin stops Touré in his tracks with a body-to-body challenge, the Everton defender goes down but quickly recovers to see out the potential danger.

85: Everton are getting ready to make another substitution, midfielder Leon Osman is preparing to come on in these final stages now.

84: Good through ball pass by Milner into the path of Dzeko who shapes to shoot.... great block by Jagielka to stop the shot in its tracks and it's out for a corner-kick. Howard applauds his contribution, that was a dangerous chance.

83: Just a quick reminder that there is more Premier League action to come, with two games tomorrow and one on Monday. West Ham - Swansea, Aston Villa - Leicester City and Southampton - Manchester United.

82: Close! City go on the counter attack and are unlucky to score! Nasri beats his man, before having a stinging shot parried away by Howard, the loose ball trickles towards Dzeko but Everton hoof the ball clear.

81: GREAT SAVE BY HART! The England no.1 does well to keep his clean sheet in-tact, after a diving save to deny Lukaku's powerful effort from being the equalising strike.

80: Eto'o's darting run is thwarted by Clichy, I'm sure that his team-mates will be frustrated.

79: Everton have had 63% possession in the last ten minutes, but no real chances to show of it. Can they get back into this game, with just over ten minutes to play plus stoppages?

78: Today has not been Navas' day, unlucky. Lampard will slot into the centre of midfield alongside Fernando and Touré, whilst Nasri shifts onto the left handside.

77: Manchester City SUB - Jesus Navas OFF, Frank Lampard ON.

75: Eto'o has a chance on-goal.... oh wow. Ballooned over the bar, as he looks on dispairingly jogging back towards his position.

74: Nasri tries to get himself into the area, an attempted cross is blocked and out for a corner. The delivery is a good one but the header is limp, Howard comes out to collect and sprints towards the edge of his box before passing the ball into the feet of a team-mate. Howard knows that his team need to get back into the game.

72: Milner is lucky not to be penalized after tripping Coleman, who was on the run!

71: Mirallas steps over the dead-ball.... his teasing effort is deflected over the bar for a corner-kick.

70: Everton have a costless-kick on the edge of the area, after Touré catches him with a rather desperate looking sliding challenge. The Ivorian reacts angrily, but he can have no complaints in truth.

69: Yet another good catch claimed from Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart. He has done well when called upon today.

68: Good defensive tracking back from Clichy now, as he halts the potential danger after Eto'o somehow manages to weave his way beyond two markers into the area. The Frenchman clears the ball, and City are let off.

66: Lukaku is given a talking to by the referee after his sliding challenge on Clichy manages to catch the French full-back, who slides onto the ground. Lukaku looks stunned that he is being called over, but no card is given after his rather honest tackle. Meanwhile Touré is limping again, after he gets involved in a tussle with Romelu for the ball.

65: Counter attack comes of nothing in the end, before Mirallas is let off after tugging onto Navas, the Spaniard goes to ground but no card is shown by Marriner.

64: Zabaleta trips up Barkley, the young English creative midfielder falls to the turf but the referee waves play on and City counter attack.

62: Nasri narrowly misses a chance to shoot, having taken too many touches towards goal and being eventually shifted towards the byline.

60: Manchester City SUB - Jose Angel Pozo OFF, Edin Dzeko ON

57: Invitng cross into the City box... Hart jumps highest and catches the danger.

56: You can tell that Martinez had his team set up with a defensive-looking tactic at the start, Barkley would have started otherwise.

55: Everton SUB - Muhamed Besic OFF, Ross Barkley ON

54: Eto'o with an audacious overhead kick strike..... comfortably smothered by Hart.

52: Gareth Barry enters the referee's book, and consequently misses their next match as a result of picking up his fifth yellow of the season.

49: CHANCE! City almost double the lead, but for the goalkeeping from Tim Howard! The experienced American 'keeper does well to react quickly, as Pozo is set through with a one-on-one opportunity from close range by Milner, who does well to keep the ball in play and spring a ball into the area. Howard dives one way, the ball goes the other and he sticks out an outstretched leg to deny Pozo from scoring off the subs bench! Still 1-0.

18:34. Second-half has resumed! City lead Everton by a goal to nil, can Martinez's men respond?

45+4: HALF-TIME! In a half disrupted by the unfortunate injury to talisman Sergio Aguero early on, City find themselves a goal ahead courtesy of a contentious penalty decision that was given by referee Andre Marriner. Milner went down under the challenge from Jagielka, the penalty was given and Touré made no mistake from 12 yards out. 1-0 at the break.

45+3: City playing keep-ball now, just a few seconds to go until the half-time whistle is blown.

45+1: Touré is still on the pitch, limping and looking slightly uncomfortable though. Half-hearted penalty shouts from the hosts, after a loose ball drops onto Coleman's shoulder and many in the crowd are shouting handball. Nothing given though.

45: The fourth official Mark Clattenburg has signalled for 4 minutes of stoppage time to be added on, from his electronic board.

44: Former City midfielder Gareth Barry has a shot towards goal... well wide of the mark! Goal-kick.

43: Corner comes of nothing, Everton clear the danger.

42: Touré is down clutching his leg, after a challenge on the ball - he's in pain and the physio have come on to treat him. Lampard warming up on the touchline, a potential replacement.

41: City corner again, this time after Nasri and Milner combine on the edge of the area, the latter spins past his marker and sets Navas costless on goal, but the Spaniard winger's shot is deflected over the crossbar and out for a corner.

40: City corner whipped into the box well by Nasri.... headed wide by defender Martin Demichelis as the ball flashes past Howard's goal and into the advertising board.

38: Close! Coleman, Baines, Eto'o and Mirallas all do well, as Everton narrowly see an attempt go wide, albeit thanks to a deflection. Eto'o does well to spin past his marker, spraying a ball across the pitch towards Baines, who looks up and crosses high into the box - Mangala heads clear, but to Coleman who does the exact same as his opposing full-back. The ball falls to Mirallas on the edge of the area, he hits it first time and it deflects wide of Hart's goal.

36: Offside given against Navas after a give-and-go pass sets him through, Baines puts up his hand instantaneously and the linesman does not hesistate to flag.

35: City looking dangerous on the counter attack, but it is fair to say that they have not started the game as well as they could. With that being said, neither are Everton.

33: Attempted shot from Nasri after a patient build-up of passing play towards the Everton area... headed away by Distin.

30: Replays show that the penalty, which City have taken the lead from, was an arguably soft penalty to be given and Everton will feel hard done by. Minimal contact, Jagielka was going for the ball and Milner did NOT appeal for a penalty there - plus the fact that Marriner's view was blocked by Barry and he was not sure.

29: Corner is inviting but headed clear, Touré wins the ball again and outmuscles Hibbert & Jagielka before the ball is cleared just a few yards away from goal. Close, bright play by the Ivorian!

28: Touré with an ambitious drive from outside the area... blocked and out for a City corner. Howard is not happy with his defenders, not closing down their markers quickly enough, being hit on the counter attack.

27: Resulting costless-kick, 25 yards out comes of nothing as City deal with the danger.

26: Referee brandishes the third yellow card of the game, to Fernando who can have no complaints there. He did go for that ball, but missed completely and fouled Barry in the process; arguably lucky to still be on the pitch.

25: Foul, and the game is temporarily halted as the referee tries to deal with the players' complaints. Everton players are not happy with the challenge, with Fernando jumping high and kicking Barry in the face.

24: GOAL! Touré converts from the spot, with a powerful drive into the bottom corner of the net. Howard dived the right way, and nearly got to it - but the Ivorian breaks the deadlock and wheels away to celebrate. That's his fourth league goal of the season, and City are ahead.

23: The referee Andre Marriner points to the spot with no hesitation, as City were pressing and Milner got to the ball first before the defender.

22: PENALTY! JAGIELKA WITH A BODYCHECK ON MILNER! CITY CAN BREAK THE DEADLOCK NOW!

20: Possession stats are heavily in City's favour, they have had over 60% possession so far in this first-half. Everton will not mind this, as long as they do not concede.

18: Yellow card brandished to Mangala, who is lucky to still be on the field of play right now. Everton will look to exploit this, you feel.

17: Ouch! Oh dear, Eto'o's down now. The experienced Everton striker is clutching his back in agony, replays show that Mangala was late with a high-flying kick into the Cameroonian's back. If the referee has seen it fully, that's probably a red card. Nowhere near the ball, and a dangerous high foot aswell.

16: Some more developments on Aguero's injury - he was grimacing, close to tears as he limped down the tunnel clutching his lower leg thigh. Doesn't look good at all, City will be praying that he is okay and not injured for a long period of time.

15: Distin, who turns 37 in a few days, wins a costless-kick near the centre circle after being bundled over whilst trying to pass the ball under pressure.

14: Well-worked costless-kick routine goes astray, after Touré's attempted pass towards Zabaleta trickles out of play for a throw-in.

10: First yellow card of the game is brandished to Coleman, after he tugs Clichy back when he loses the ball on the flank.

9: Lukaku bullies his way towards the box, Mirallas with a teasing cross into the area... cleared away!

8: Dzeko stays stiff on the bench as the young 18-year-old Pozo replaces Aguero. Perhaps a smart decision, given the fact that Dzeko has recently come back from injury and is a doubt to play such a large amount of football in one night right now.

7: Manchester City SUB - Sergio Aguero OFF, Jose Angel Pozo ON

6: Aguero is in no condition to continue, the risk of letting him play on is too much. Sub coming up for Pellegrini's men.

5: Everton trying to pass the ball around patiently now, City chasing them for a sniff of possession.

4: Aguero is receiving treatment, has limped off the pitch with the physios' side by side and onto the touchline.

2: Ouch! Aguero goes down on the turf after two challenges - the first is hurdled and he gets up quickly after that, the second he clashes with an Everton marker and clutches his muscle looking in some discomfort.

17:30. KICK-OFF! MANCHESTER CITY VS EVERTON, AND IT'S LIVE!

17:25. The two teams patiently wait in the tunnel, five minutes until kick-off!

17:20. ONE TO WATCH: Kevin Mirallas (Everton) - The Belgian forward recently returned from an injury, that kept him out of action for two months. That has clearly not stopped him in his desire to be at the top of his game, and it is showing aswell. He broke the deadlock with a stunning curling strike against Spurs on the weekend, and was super in their 2-0 win over Wolfsburg in their Europa League fixture before that. Can he get beyond his markers again today?

17:15. ONE TO WATCH: Yaya Touré (Manchester City) - Touré has been inconsistent this campaign, but he'll be expected to do some damage upon the Everton midfield and defence today. He scored against Southampton on the weekend, his third in as many games BUT has made a few significant mistakes over the past few weeks and needs to improve nonetheless. Alongside Fernando in his regular CDM position, it will be interesting to see how he plays today.

17:10. KEY MAN: Romelu Lukaku (Everton) - The Belgian striker will be hoping to contribute alongside Eto'o in attack today, against a City side who are on a good run of form. If anyone will stop them in the league this season, Romelu could be just the man to do that. However, he needs to get good service on the ball and make sure he is of use whilst chasing play or off-the-ball, otherwise he will prove ineffective and the City defenders marking him will shift him out of the game. A powerful young man, he needs to be utilised efficiently.

17:05. KEY MAN: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) - The Argentine is in superb form at the moment, and will be looking to extend that with a good performance tonight off the back of a commanding display in their 4-1 win over Sunderland during midweek. He scored two goals in the game, and looked eager to get on the scoresheet, but do not doubt his playmaking abilities! His passing and dribbling skills are too dangerous to handle, giving defenders a real headache in the process.

17:00. A reminder that City will close the game to three points provided they win today, but Everton will not be the pushovers you feel. Teams warming up on the field of play now, 30 minutes until kick-off!

16:50. And thanks to pundit Gary Lineker on Twitter today, you can have an early night tonight!

16:45. PREMIER LEAGUE FULL-TIMES:

Hull 0 West Brom 0, Liverpool 0 Sunderland 0, QPR 2 Burnley 0, Stoke City 3 Arsenal 2 and Tottenham 0 Palace 0.

16:40. Everton meanwhile have the likes of McGeady, Osman and Barkley on the subs' bench for today's game, whilst Eto'o and Lukaku start up-top in what promises to be an interesting clash.

16:35. Strong line-ups for both sides; Mangala returns to the side whilst Kompany is a notable absence from the City squad today. Lampard and Dzeko amongst the subs, whilst Aguero is up-top by himself as he looks to pound more misery upon Everton following their lacklustre performances in the league overall this season.

16:32. EVERTON: Howard, Baines, Distin, Jagielka, Hibbert, Coleman, Barry, Besic, Mirallas, Eto'o and Lukaku. Subs - Joel, McGeady, Barkley, Osman, Pienaar, Garbutt and Alcaraz.

16:31. MANCHESTER CITY: Hart, Zabaleta, Clichy, Demichelis, Mangala, Fernando, Touré, Navas, Nasri, Milner and Aguero. Subs - Caballero, Pozo, Dzeko, Sagna, Lampard, Boyata and Kolarov.

16:30. STARTING LINE-UPS AND SUBS ANNOUNCED!

16:28. Comeback on? Arsenal have pulled back two goals in quick succession, courtesy of Santi Cazorla (penalty) and Aaron Ramsey.

16:20. QPR 1 Burnley 0 the latest score at Loftus Road, midfielder Leroy Fer with the opening goal in that game!

16:03. The only game that has seen any goals so far from the 3pm kick-off's is in-fact the match at the Britannia Stadium, with Stoke dominant and clinical against a rather limp Arsenal side. Goals from Crouch, Bojan and Walters have given Mark Hughes' men a comfortable lead at the break. #WengerOut is now trending again..

16:00. Just an hour and a half until kick-off now! Are you ready?

15:50. HALF-TIME SCORES IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE:

Hull 0 West Brom 0, Liverpool 0 Sunderland 0, QPR 0 Burnley 0, Stoke City 3 Arsenal 0 and Tottenham 0 Crystal Palace 0.

15:35. AS IT STANDS, this is how the table looks.

15:30. Alan Pardew's men raced into a 2-0 lead after half-time, with substitute striker Papiss Cisse grabbing both goals. Didier Drogba scored his second goal in the space of three days after he came off the bench to provide a nervy-finish to the game plus six minutes of stoppage time due to the dismissal of Newcastle defender Steven Taylor; and Ryan Elliot being injured meant that Newcastle had to rely on third-choice 'keeper Jak Alnwick. What a result.

15:20. That is big news across the league today already, especially given the media hype and expectation that Chelsea would steam-roll their way into Premier League glory, given Mourinho's summer signings and how well they have gelled already.

15:10. And the early afternoon game in the Premier League finished about 30 minutes ago; NEWCASTLE 2 Chelsea 1.

15:00. The day's 3pm kick-off's have all kicked off now, I'll have half-time and full-time updates from across the grounds in the Premier League today as I count down the minutes until the evening clash tonight!

14:50. Roberto Martinez is yet to beat Manchester City in his ten attempts in the Premier League, and Everton have the fifth worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 22 goals in the space of 14 matches. Aguero will be hoping to continue his red-hot goalscoring form, as he has scored 30 goals in his last 33 appearances.

14:40. Time for some match facts - City beat Everton in both fixtures last season, to record their first double over The Toffees in over 30 years! Everton have only lost three out of their last ten against City though...

14:35. EVERTON TEAM NEWS: Alcaraz will be back in the fray, having been sidelined for the past month and a half with a shoulder problem. Kone and Oviedo could feature at any time, as they are both close to full fitness, whilst Naissmith and McCarthy (both hamstring) are out of action.

14:30. MANCHESTER CITY TEAM NEWS: Mangala is ready and available for selection, after his one-match ban in midweek for his red card against Southampton last weekend. Kolarov and Dzeko are set to return or have cameo appearances after calf injuries, Jovetic is set to be rested according to reports.

14:25. This match is a crucial one for both sides - if City win, they keep up the pressure on Chelsea, if Everton win, they boost their top four credentials after a lacklustre start to the 2014-15 campaign. It's ironic, because Everton are high flying in their Europa League group - already qualified for the Last 32!

14:15. Everton can move up to eighth place with an away win over Pellgrini's side today, who have gone on a four-match winning streak in all competitions after their underwhelming start to the season. I have to stress that this (Everton moving up to eighth) would be unlikely, unless the teams ahead of Everton all lose - including Liverpool and Tottenham.

14:10. Everton will be eager to improve on their performance in midweek, where they gave up a one-goal lead and managed to drop points consequently, in a 1-1 draw with Hull at Goodison. This is coupled with their 2-1 loss last weekend, against Tottenham on Sunday.

14:05. Currently, City are in second place, just patiently hoping that Newcastle can force league leaders Chelsea to drop points. That is the early kick-off in the Premier League today, still goal-less at St.James' Park.

14:00. Hello again everyone and welcome to another live commentary! Today, I will be commentating on the game between Manchester City and Everton at The Ethiad Stadium; with both teams eager to win and secure another three points on the board.