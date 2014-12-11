Juventus ponder Ramires summer swoop

The Brazilian international slid behind Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas in the starting 11 this season at the Stamford Bridge and could be interested in a move.

Juve are long standing admires of the energetic midfielder and believe that he could be tempted to leave West London next summer.

The serial Italian champions are becoming obsessed with the growing possibility that they could lose either of Paul Pogba or Arturo Vidal at the end of the season to big money offers.

The club is also in a dire need to raise money to balance the books in Turin and they are aware that both Real Madrid and Manchester City covet their prized French midfielder Paul Pogba while Manchester United want Vidal.

Juve however, are not standing still, and they have started their work majorly to prepare for a suitable replacement. Ramires is already seen as a viable option and Chelsea may do business if they can get back the £20m they paid to Benfica in 2010 for the services of the Brazilian.

Ramires started from the bench in Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League 3-1 against Sporting Lisbon. The 27 year old replaced German forward Andre Schuerrle in the 74th minute.

SL Benfica announced they had agreed a deal with Chelsea and his third-party owner for €22 million on August 4 2010. Ramires completed his move to Chelsea nine days later, signing a four-year contract.

The ‘Blue Kenyan’ as he was usually referred to back in Brazil when he played for Cruzeiro has gone on to win many laurels with both Brazil and Chelsea.