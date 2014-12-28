Newcastle United 3-2 Everton: Newcastle hold on to gain three points

Newcastle defeated Everton 3-2 with goals from Papiss Cissé, Ayoze Pérez and Jack Colback, despite Everton taking the early lead through Arouna Koné and giving them a scare through a Kevin Mirallas goal with six minutes of normal time to go.

Newcastle suffered an early blow as Everton took the lead in the fifth minute through Koné. Seamus Coleman was released brilliantly down the right-hand side and he delivered a low cross which was met at the near post by the Ivorian striker, to make it 1-0.

Moussa Sissoko almost found a quick response, however his heavy first touch allowed Everton goalkeeper Joel to put the ball out for a corner.

Coleman almost made it 2-0 to Roberto Martínez's side, but his bending left-footed strike was denied by Jak Alnwick and then the offside flag.

Newcastle were very much in control of the game, having the majority of possession over Everton. This could have easily changed as Newcastle should have been down to 10-men. As a corner was swung in, replays showed that Cissé elbowed an Everton player in the face, which would have resulted in a red card if the referee had seen it.

This resulted in further controversy as soon after Cissé pulled Newcastle level, had he been sent off this goal wouldn't have occurred. Mike Williamson pulled back a cross to the edge of the six-yard-box which Cissé pounced on to volley the ball into the back of the net.

Newcastle and Everton went into the half-time interval on level terms, however the score did not replicate who was in full control of the game, as Newcastle could easily have been ahead going into half-time.

Alan Pardew's side remained in control of the affair, piling a huge amount of pressure on the Everton goal.

Shortly after Joel had denied Yoan Gouffran fantastically, Newcastle finally took the lead through Ayoze Pérez. The young forward did fantastically to get off a shot from just inside the Everton penalty area, which rolled into the bottom corner past Joel.

After a rather quiet spell, Newcastle extended their lead with a goal from Colback. Substitute Ross Barkley's poor attempt at an interception fell directly into the path of Colback, who slid the ball through Joel's legs for his first Newcastle goal.

It looked like job done for Pardew's side, who substituted Cissé in anticipation of their next game against Burnley in a few days time. Everton did not look like they'd get back into the game as they were all but threatening offensively in the the second half.

However, Everton did find a way through, as substitute Mirallas caught the Newcastle defence napping and finished emphatically to make it 3-2 with six minutes plus added time to go.

Late on it was Newcastle who were applying more of the pressure in attack despite being ahead as Pérez struck the post in the last minute of added time. The final whistle finally came to the relief of Newcastle fans, whereas Everton fans will be very disappointed with the loss and Cissé escaping a red card.

This result leaves Everton in 12th place and Newcastle moving up into ninth place, which could change depending on the result of the Liverpool - Swansea game that takes place tomorrow evening.