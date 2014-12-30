Arsene Wenger's winning XI

With Wenger now notching over 400 wins as Arsenal boss, it seems time to reflect on some of the greatest players he has signed over the years. It is a near impossible task, as Arsene Wenger has really signed some top quality players for Arsenal, but this team could work best had they all played together in the red and white.

Goalkeeper: Jens Lehmann

The German was an experienced signing from Borussia Dortmund. After the departure of David Seaman, Arsenal wanted an experienced and commanding shotstopper and they found that in Jens Lehmann. A crucial member of the Invincibles as well.

Right back: Lauren Etame Mayer "Lauren"

The Cameroonian came in as an unknown from Spanish club Mallorca. Lauren played as a defensive midfielder for most of his career, but Arsene Wenger saw something different and directly shifted him to right-back. One of the clubs most consistent performers, an Invincible and was named as one of the best signings by Arsene Wenger himself.

Centre back: Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell was truely a shwerd signing from Mr. Wenger. A captain and regular starter for Tottenham Hotspur, Sol was a strong defender with power and a winning mentality. He chose Arsenal over Inter Milan and Barcelona and became an instant success. The Englishman not only came to Arsenal on a Bosman costless, he was an essential part of the Invincibles too.

Centre back: Laurent Koscielny

It was tough but 'Lolo' ticks all the boxes really. Having played in France's second division for most of his career, Koscielny turned into a top class defender at Arsenal. He is a commanding, pacey, ball playing defender who organizes his area well. When he is injured Arsenal really suffer at the back, but when available he makes all defenders around him look better. A great signing for a small fee.

Left back: Kieran Gibbs

Coming from Wimbeldon, Kieran Gibbs previously played as a left winger before moving into left-back. A local lad with potential to be one of the best, he is part of Arsenal's "British core". Kieran has really improved since the departure of Gael Clichy but needs to show some consistency and shake off the niggles he gets every now and then. Wins it against the likes of Gael Clichy and Sylvinho.

Right midfield: Alexis Sanchez

It was a close one between him and Freddie Ljungberg, but Alexis clinches it. The little Chilean's trickery, finishing ability and pace is deadly and the last thing opposition defenders would want to be faced against. Having played for the likes of Udinese in Italy and Barcelona in Spain, Alexis comes to Arsenal with vast experience in European football. With 10 goals already, Alexis Sanchez is enjoying his time in North London.

Central Midfield: Patrick Vieira

What is there to say about Patrick Vieira? An absolute powerhouse of a midfielder, he can defend, pass, attack and score goals. The Frenchman is probably the best all round midfielder to play in the English league. A club captain and an Arsenal legend, Vieira was instrumental in applying Arsene Wenger's ideas onto the pitch. How much money would he cost in today's transfer market? A great player and leader, but shockingly not hired by Arsenal later on. Head of Youth Development at Manchester City now.

Central Midfield: Gilberto Silva

One of the most underrated players in Arsene Wenger's squads, the Brazilian was very important for Arsenal. A holding midfielder, Gilberto Silva protected the back four and connected the defense with midfield and attack. He was an integral part of the Invincibles and a consistent player. Arsenal have since missed his physicality and havent replaced a player of his stature.

Left Midfield: Robert Pires

Robert Pires was a great replacement for the excellent Marc Overmars. A classy player with an ability to finish, Pires wins it here. Some of his goals were just magical and his understading with his team-mates was an important part of Arsenal's winning sides.

Forward: Robin van Persie

Robin came to Arsenal as a 20-year-old troublemaker from Feyenoord in the Netherlands for as little as £2.75m and grew into a mature player under Arsene Wenger. Previously a right winger, Arsene converted Robin to a striker and it was a great decision. Although plagued with injuries, van Persie's career at Arsenal was a successful one with 132 goals in 278 games. His last season and a half as an Arsenal player was his best ever, scoring 30 goals in the 2011-2012 season.

Forward: Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry was a former AS Monaco and Juventus player before moving to North London. At previous clubs Henry played as a winger, but at Arsenal the Frenchman was used as a striker. 228 goals in 337 games says it all, Henry was an instant success at Arsenal having exquisite pace, skill, power and finishing. Arsene Wenger transformed Thierry into a striker but was rarely seen inside the box, he is an all time leading goalscorer as well as holding the record for most assists in a single season (20). He is regarded as the best player to ever play in the Premier League by many. Thierry Henry was the best £10.5m spent by Arsene and the best player to ever wear the red and white.

Special mentions: Marc Overmars, Kolo Toure, Freddie Ljungberg, Cesc Fabregas, Mesut Ozil, Nwankwo Kanu and Nicolas Anelka .

Not to forget David Dein, who was Arsene's right hand and who made most of these signings possible.