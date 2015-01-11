Arsenal 3-0 Stoke City: Awe-inspiring Alexis punishes Potters

Arsenal came into the game inspired with the thought of revenge. They were humbled and humiliated the last time they faced Stoke and one player in particular was determined to not suffer the same fate again - Alexis Sanchez. The little Chilean put in yet another exceptional performance, recording an assist and scoring his 17th and 18th goals of the season, as Arsenal leapfrogged their North London rivals Spurs into fifth.

Mark Hughes resorted back to Stoke's physical style of play, looking to out-muscle and bully Arsenal off the ball on their home turf. Wenger's side were full of determination and immediately started the game on the front foot, with Asmir Begovic saving attempts from both Alexis Sanchez and Tomas Rosicky inside the first five minutes.

The resulting Sanchez corner was poor but Stoke failed to clear their lines, leaving Laurent Koscielny to simply roll the ball back to Sanchez, and ghost towards the danger area. It is never wise to offer Sanchez a second bite and Stoke should've known that. His second cross was much more precise and Koscielny, whose run had gone untracked, comfortably headed home his second goal of the season.

The Emirates were enraged whenever Stoke’s players threw themselves into challenges, with Ryan Shawcross’s every touch being jeered, his horrific challenge on Aaron Ramsey almost five years ago, will never be forgiven.

Shawcross tangled with Olivier Giroud while Peter Crouch caught Nacho Monreal with a stray arm and kicked Per Mertesacker but it was an incident involving Marko Arnautovic that caused the home supporters to boo referee, John Moss, at half-time.

With the ball already seemingly out of play, Arnautovic pushed Debuchy as he sought to see the ball over the line and Debuchy clattered into the advertising boards. Following lengthy treatment on the side of the pitch, the Frenchman was carried off on a stretcher. Arsene Wenger later confirmed that Debuchy has suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Hughes' team were never going to sit back and allow Arsenal the time and space they crave. Arsenal had to be patient and Sanchez’s determination shone through. His goal showcased both his incredible work ethic and quicksilver quality. Steven Nzonzi had been guilty of a heavy touch and Sanchez whipped in to rob him, playing a quick one-two with Tomas Rosicky. He then cut inside and darted into the area, hammering a low drive past Begovic’s near post.

Stoke’s first real opportunity came almost half-an-hour in. Bojan cut a costless-kick back to Glenn Whelan on the edge of the area. With Arsenal expecting a floated cross into the area they were unable to pressure the midfielder, who shot well over the bar, summing up Stoke's dismal first half performance.

Erik Pieters and Nzonzi were substituted at half-time but Hughes could have replaced almost anyone. Their performance was a complete antithesis of the 3-2 victory at the Britannia, when Stoke were able to bully Arsenal with ease. Bojan seemingly lacked confidence and the pace of Mame Biram Diouf was sorely missed, but in truth he wouldn't have made much difference to the scoreline.

Sanchez killed the game when he scored his second. Oxlade-Chamberlain won a costless-kick on the edge of the area after being fouled by Steve Sidwell. Sanchez stepped up and drilled it underneath the wall, taking a deflection it wrong-footed Begovic, who bundled the ball into his own net while scrambling across his goal to attempt a save.

From then on, it became a question of whether Arsenal would gloss the scoreline. They did not, as Cazorla and substitutes Theo Walcott and Mesut Ozil squandered chances. Walcott’s was perhaps the easiest but he dragged well wide after he was played through one-on-one with Begovic from a Sanchez pass. Clearly he's lacking his usual sharpness after making his return after a year out injured.

Stoke have now lost on all seven of their visits to the Emirates Stadium and this one never felt in doubt. They will be looking to to return to winning ways next weekend when they travel to struggling Leicester. Arsenal meanwhile, face a trip to the Etihad to face off against champions, Manchester City.