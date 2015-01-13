Arsenal ponder move for Bafetimbi Gomis

Bafetimbi Gomis has experienced an unusual week. The French striker has gone from warming the bench for Premier League side Swansea due to Wilfried Bony's brilliance, to playing the full ninety-minutes against high-flying West Ham, salvaging a 1-1 draw and becoming somewhat of a "fans favourite".

His manager Garry Monk now appears to be facing a battle to keep Gomis in south Wales after the striker admitted his intention to join a club that plays in the UEFA Champions League, reportedly putting Arsenal on red alert.

The striker told reporters: "I know clubs have been speaking to my agent and my agent has been speaking to one very big club so we will see what happens. I believe I could do a job for most clubs and like any player I want to play in the Champions League. There is more to come from me and I just want to play regularly."

Obviously, Swansea will be reluctant to see both Gomis and Bony leave this January, as the Ivorian powerhouse looks set to join Manchester City in a £30million pound move, in the coming days; despite him set to feature for his national side during the upcoming African Cup of Nations which starts later on this month.

Arsene Wenger is believed to be considering his attacking options after allowing both Yaya Sanogo and Lukas Podolski leave on loan to Crystal Palace and Inter Milan respectively. Although Wenger confirmed that his priority this January is defensive reinforcements after right-back Mathieu Debuchy suffered a dislocated shoulder during Arsenal's 3-0 win over Stoke.

It's clear to see that Gomis is growing frustrated since he joined Swansea on a costless transfer in the summer, starting just five league games this season. However a move for Gomis won't be cheap. Swansea have already turned down a £9.3 million bid from Crystal Palace for the French international. Garry Monk is determined to keep hold of his striker and is reportedly willing to promote Gomis, making him his first-choice striker once Bony's transfer is finalised.