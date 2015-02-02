2015 Transfer Deadline Day Live News and Rumours Updates

00:00. And that brings our coverage of transfer deadline day at VAVEL to a close. Thank you for joining us throughout the day, Kane Brooker signing out.

DONE DEAL: Manchester United have shocked supporters with the loan signing of Andy Kellett from Bolton Wanderers. With reports breaking with an hour remaining of the window of the relatively unknown 21-year-old being linked to the Manchester club, it was later suggested the move was to Sheffield United. Nevertheless, he has joined the Reds. A brilliant twist to end transfer deadline day!

23:50. An update from Hull City, who despite agreeing a £3 million fee to sign Lokomotiv Moscow striker Dame N'Doye on Thursday, as that move has still to go through.

23:45. It's gone awfully quiet, could we have a flurry of activity coming up in our final 15 minutes of coverage?

DONE DEAL: Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have confirmed the signing of Dundee United wide man Gary Mackay-Steven.

DONE DEAL: Sheffield Wednesday have finalised the transfer of Portugese midfielder Melo on a three-and-a-half year deal.

DONE DEAL: West Brom have finally completed the signing of midfielder Darren Fletcher on a free transfer from Manchester United.

DONE DEAL: Wigan Athletic's Andy Delort has returned to French club Tours on loan until the end of the season.

DONE DEAL: Gael Bigirimana, Kevin Mbabu, Shane Ferguson, Remie Streete and Haris Vuckic have all joined Rangers on loan from Newcastle United. Talk about business...

23:30. What's been the best deal of the January transfer window? Wilfried Bony to Manchester City or Victor Valdes to Manchester United? Juan Cuardado to Chelsea or Aaron Lennon to Everton? Maybe even Jermain Defoe for Sunderland fans?

DONE DEAL: Bolton Wanderers manager Neil Lennon has returned to former club Celtic to sign Czech Republic midfielder Filip Twardzik for an undisclosed fee.

23:25. Stuart Armstrong and Gary Mackay-Steven are both believed to having medicals with Celtic ahead of their proposed moves for a combined fee of £2 million.

23:23. We are now sometime past the deadline, but clubs will still hope to wrap up the deals. West Brom could rack up as many as three signings over the next few hours.

23:18. West Brom's deal to sign Carlton Cole is now definitely off after Emmanuel Adebayor's own transfer to West Ham fell through. However, the Baggies are believed to have been able to capture Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher on a free transfer.

DONE DEAL: MK Dons have announced Dele Alli's move to Tottenham Hotspur. A five-and-a-half year deal is expected for an undisclosed fee in the region of £5 million, with the youngster returning to the Dons for the remainder of the season.

23:15. Birmingham City have confirmed influential youngster Demarai Gray is staying at the club, despite several bids from Bournemouth.

DONE DEAL: Leon Clarke has completed a loan move to Wigan Athletic from Wolves until the end of the season, with the 29-year-old sealing the deal with just minutes to spare.

23:13. We are still awaiting confirmation of moves for Darren Flectcher, Anderson, Dele Ali, Emmanuel Adebayor and Dame N'Doye to name a few.

DONE DEAL: Manchester United youngster Jesse Lingard has joined Derby County on loan for the remainder of the season, amid recent reports he put pen-to-paper on a new three-and-a-half year deal at Old Trafford.

23:10. There is still 50 minutes remaining for Scottish clubs, with the window closing at midnight.

DONE DEAL: However, the deals are still coming through. Southampton have confirmed that Ryan Bertrand has sealed a permanent move from Chelsea.

23:00 THE TRANSFER WINDOW HAS CLOSED

22:59. Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher's free-transfer switch to the Hawthorns is almost done, while West Ham striker Carlton Cole is also very close to finalising his move to the west Midlands. While, Martin Olsson is still to arrive, that deal includes Grahman Dorrans

22:58. Conor McAleny has joined Cardiff on loan, and Conor Grant has been loaned to Motherwell.

22:56. Hull are extremely hopeful of signing Dame N'Doye from Lokomotiv Moscow, with Steve Bruce in Paris speaking to the striker.

22:55. Greg Luer has signed for Port Vale from Hull on a month loan.

22:54. Everton youngster Matty Kennedy joins Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee.

22:52. West Ham have admitted they have tried and failed to sign Emmanuel Adebayor from Tottenham Hotspur.

22:50. Everton manager Roberto Martinez on Aaron Lennon (to the club’s official website): “We all know what Aaron will bring to our squad with his experience and know-how, his involvement with England in two World Cups and the landmarks he has set in the Premier League. At 27, Aaron will be a really important asset to our squad and he will represent a real boost in terms of attacking options from now to the end of the season. His pace and trickery will fit in well at Goodison.”

22:48. According to Foot Mercato, an agreement had been reached between Dória and São Paulo but the Marseille president, Vincent Labrune, has blocked the move.

22:48. Lee Chung-Yong has joined Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee from Bolton.

22:45. THERE IS 15 MINUTES LEFT TILL THE END OF THE TRANSFER WINDOW.

22:42. Philippe Coutinho signs new long-term contract with Liverpool till 2020.

22:40. For Tours to complete the loan signing of Andy Delort from Wigan, the former club being the one he left for Wigan last summer

22:36. Sky sources: Tottenham are not keen on selling Emmanuel Adebayor to West Ham United with the sides just four points away from eachother in the Premier League.

22:35. Marseille have officially confirmed the loan signing of Lucas Ocampos from fellow Ligue 1 side AS Monaco. The attacking midfielder joins on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy at the end of the loan period.

22:31. Everton sign Aaron Lennon on loan until the end of the season

22:29. Keith Andrews has joined former club MK Dons from Bolton on loan until the end of the season.

22:28. Jesse Lingard signs new 3 and a half year deal with Manchester United. He's also agreed to go on loan to Derby until end of the season, according to Sky Sources.

22:24. QPR starlet Bruno Andrade has returned to Stevenage on a one-month loan to help them in their promotion bid from Sky Bet League Two, while Cardiff City striker Danny Johnson has also signed up on a one-month loan.

22:23. Reims confirm the departure of Bocundji Ca to Châteauroux.

22:22. Lille have recalled Abdoulay Diaby from loan at Mouscron but loaned Ronny Rodelin in return.

22:19. Darren Fletcher and Carlton Cole have now arrived at the West Brom training ground ahead of completing their expected moves to the Hawthorns. Also Norwich left-back Martin Olsson could also be the Baggies' third signing on deadline day.

22:18. According to Sky Sources, Norwich have pulled out of a deal to sign Craig Noone for £2million from Cardiff City.

22:17. Bologna have signed central midfielder Nenad Krsticic from Sampdoria on loan with an option to buy.

22:16. Genoa have completed the signing of Marco Borriello on a permanent deal from Roma.

22:14. Despite QPR's attempts to sign Matt Jarvis from West Ham on loan and send Mauro Zarate back to Upton Park, Premier League rules state a team cannot sign two loan players from the same team in one season. Deal is off.

22:11. ITALIAN TRANSFER WINDOW CLOSED

22:11. Sampdoria have signed Ezequiel Munoz on loan from fellow Serie A side Palermo.

22:11. Sheffield United have signed striker Matt Done for undisclosed fee from Rochdale.

22:09. According to Sky Sources, West Ham have made a late bid to sign Tottenham forward Emmanuel Adebayor.

22:06. Crystal Palace midfielder Barry Bannan has joined Bolton on loan until the end of the season.

22:05. Harry Redknapp confirms interest in Matt Jarvis, speaking to Sky Sports News he said "“That’s a possibility, that’s one we’re looking at.”

22:01. Lukas Culjak has agreed a deal with Aberdeen until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

22:00. Bolton Wanderers striker Conor Wilkinson has re-joined Oldham Athletic on loan until the end of the season.

21:56. According to Sky Sports, Dele Alli has passed his medical at Tottenham Hotspur.

DONE DEAL: Salah joins Fiorentina on an 18th month loan deal.

21:46. Darren Fletcher is reportedly having a medical at West Brom.

21:42. Sky Italia has confirmed that Eto'o will not be leaving Sampdoria, and is expected to return to training tomorrow morning.

21:32. Benoit Assou-Ekotto has been released by Spurs.

21:25. Tom Ince has signed for Derby County on loan.

21:18. Staying with Spurs, and Younes Kaboul, according to Sky Italia, turned down a proposed move to Roma earlier in the day due to wage issues.

21:15. Capoue has turned down a loan move to West Brom, despite the clubs agreeing a loan deal.

21:10. Cabral has left Sunderland by mutual consent.

21:08. Reports emanting from Italy are suggesting that Rolando will not be joining Inter Milan tonight.

21:03. There are less than two hours remaining in the transfer window!

20:52. Some murmurs are starting to arise suggesting that West Ham have recalled Mauro Zarate from QPR, with Matt Jarvis now going on loan to Harry Redknapp's side instead.

20:50. Sky are reporting that Spurs agreed a loan deal with West Brom for Etienne Capoue, but the Frenchman rejected the move.

20:48. Sunderland have confirmed that midfielder, Cabral, has terminated his contract through mutual consent. The 26-year-old joined the Black Cats in 2013 but made just one appearance.

20:41. Sky are reporting that West Ham are going to be very busy in the remaining hours. Should Carlton Cole's move to West Brom go through, the club will seek to bring in a replacement striker.

20:36. Italian media are reporting that Salah's 18 month loan deal from Chelsea to Fiorentina will be announced within the hour.

DONE DEAL: Spurs have confirmed that Jordan Archer has joined Championship side Millwall on loan until the end of the season.

20:21. Both the Daily Mail and the Independent are now reporting that goal-shy Aston Villa are in advanced talks to sign Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert.

20:18. Stoke have all clubs appear to have confirmed Aaron Lennon's move to Everton. The club have told media outlets that he's opted out of the move to the Britannia in order to link up with Roberto Martinez in Merseyside.

DONE DEAL: Brentford have confirmed the signing of Jack O'Connell from Blackburn Rovers. The defender has joined for an undisclosed fee.

20:03. SkySports now reporting that Southampton are attempting to bring in one more player after recently announcing the signing of Filip Djuricic.

20:00. Less than three hours remain in the English transfer window now. Are we in for a few last minute surprises?

DONE DEAL: Southampton have completed the loan signing of Filip Djuricic.

19:47. Staying with Tottenham Hotspur, and various sources are reporting that MK Dons' youngster, Dele Alli will sign a five-and-a-half year deal at White Hart Lane tonight.

19:43. Aaron Lennon is reportedly set for a loan move to Everton. The winger has been Spurs' third choice for the right midfield position this season.

19:41. Ings will NOT be leaving Burnley tonight. The English forward has reportedly turned down a move to Real Sociedad today, and is hopeful of a Summer move to Liverpool instead.

19:26. Boca Juniors' president, Daniel Angelici, has told Radio La Red that Inter Milan's Daniel Osvaldo is holding out for a move to the Argentine club: “He wants to join us, but there are some problems on a contractual level. We’ll see over the next few days,”

19:19. The Daily Mail are reporting that Norwich City have agreed a £4 million deal to bring Graham Dorrans to the club. The midfielder made just nine appearances in all competitions for West Brom this season.

19:17. After mutually agreeing to terminate his contract at New York Red Bulls, Tim Cahill has spoken fondly of his time at the club to the press: "I've enjoyed every moment of my time at the Red Bulls and leave with great memories. I joined with the ambition of helping to grow and positively affect soccer in the US and I feel immensely proud of what we achieved as a team during my time in the MLS. Winning the Supporters' Shield was, without doubt, one of the best moments I have experienced in my career, and I am now looking forward to my next chapter, which I will announce in due course."

19:14. According to BBC Sport, Darren Fletcher's move to West Brom is edging closer to completion.

19:08. Juventus have secured the services of young centre back, Daniele Rugani. The youngster will be loaned out to Empoli for the remainder of the season. Fantastic signing for La Vecchia Signora!

18:57. A statement from the club read: "FC Internazionale is delighted to announce Davide Santon's return to the club. The 24-year-old defender, who came through the Nerazzurri youth academy, joins on loan with an option to buy. We wish Davide the best of luck for his second spell in black and blue."

DONE DEAL: Davide Santon has signed for Inter Milan

18:46. The fee is believed to be around the £26 million mark

18:42. The World Cup star, upon signing a four-and-a-half year contract at Stamford Bridge stated: "I am very happy and thankful for this opportunity I’ve been given. This is a great club and honestly it is like a dream to join the Chelsea family and to know that the manager believes in me. I’m happy."

DONE DEAL: Juan Cuadrado has completed his move to Chelsea

18:34. Sky sources are reporting that Barry Bannan is set to join Bolton Wanderers.

18:31. A statement from the club's website reads: "Filip Djuricic’s wish has been granted; he has moved to the English Premier League. The attacker, who was on loan at Mainz from Benfica and made 11 Bundesliga appearances for the club, had his loan deal terminated before joining Southampton on loan. An agreement was reached between Christian Heidel, 1. FSV Mainz’s sporting director, Southampton and Benfica."

18:29. Mainz have confirmed that Filip Djuricic is set to join Southampton on loan. The youngster was on loan at the Bundesliga club from Benfica.

18:17. More news emanating from Sampdoria with regards to Eto'o and Milhajlovic's training ground spat. The Samp coach has told Sports Mediaset that Eto'o's actions showed a 'grave lack of respect' for his new club, and that the club will decide an appropriate punishment: “In order to have a row, you need two people and quite frankly Eto’o did everything himself. He just left. He told the club and it is certainly a grave lack of respect towards me and the entire team. I don’t know what the club intends to do. That is the only truth of the matter.”

18:14. Over to the Peninsula now where Palermo's Ezequiel Munoz looks set to join Sampdoria.

18:10. Speaking after completing a permanent move to Crystal Palace today, Wilfried Zaha stated: "I wasn't getting much game time at Manchester United so took the opportunity of coming back on loan this season. To now have the chance to make the move permanent and come home to Selhurst Park is something I'm delighted about."

18:06. According to the Daily Mirror, Aaron Lennon has turned down a move to Stoke City.

18:03. The biggest move of the day so far has been confirmed within the last hour, with Andre Schurrle finally completing his move to VFL Wolfsburg. This signing is a huge statement of intent from the club currently sitting in 2nd place in the Bundesliga. Can the World Cup winner propel Die Wolfes to the Bundesliga title?

17:55. Reports have surfaced that there was genuine interest from Aston Villa in taking Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert on loan as they have only scored 11 goals all season. Unfortunately for Villa, Liverpool weren't interested at this late a stage.

17:51. There was earlier interest in Sylvain Distin from West Ham United however it seems to have gone cold on that front, with Distin likely to remain at Everton.

DONE DEAL: Caolan Lavery has left Sheffield Wednesday, joining Chesterfield on a one month loan.

DONE DEAL: Bolton Wanderers have signed midfielder Simeon Slavchev from Portugese giants Sporting Lisbon.

17:39. Schurrle cost Chelsea £18M in 2013 and scored 14 goals in all competitions for the side. He fell behind Willian and Eden Hazard in the pecking order this season and it seems as if the club have made a profit on him, with the deal rumoured to be in the region of £23M

DONE DEAL: Wolfsburg have confirmed the signing of Andre Schurrle from Chelsea via their Instagram account. Could this set the wheels in motion for the transfer of Juan Cuadrado to Chelsea from Fiorentina?

DONE DEAL: Oxford United have signed striker Alex MacDonald from Burton Albion for an undisclosed fee.

17:27. Not much news on Merseyside today however there does seem to be good news for Liverpool as Burnley striker Danny Ings has supposedly rejected a pre contract offer from Real Sociedad, as he is holding out for a move to Liverpool in the summer.

DONE DEAL: In one of the more interesting stories of the day, amateur side Biggleswade United have signed former Chelsea midfielder Enrique De Lucas. The 36 year old has come out of retirement to play for the side that Spanish pundit Guillem Balague is involved with.

17:18. Former Everton midfielder Tim Cahill has mutually terminated his New York Red Bulls contract. Could a return to the Barclays Premier League be on the cards?

17:16. There is still transfer activity in Scotland, as Celtic have reportedly made an improved bid of £1.6M for Dundee United midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace have sealed the signing of Wilfred Zaha from Manchester United. Zaha has signed a five and a half year contract.

17:07. The German transfer window closed at 5PM and there is still no confirmation of Andre Schurrle's proposed move to Wolfsburg from Chelsea. It remains to be seen if that deal will still go ahead.



SIX HOURS TO GO

16:55. Leicester City have become the latest club to enquire over the availability of Spurs midfielder Etienne Capoue, according to Sky.

16:53. Manchester United have just announced that Marnick Vermijl has joined Sheffield Wednesday for an undisclosed fee.

16:52. After stories emerged over Samuel Eto'o's potentially premature departure from Sampdoria, it appears as though he will now be saying. The Italian's president had this to say: "There was just a small row between Eto’o and Mihajlovic, a small exchange of opinions"

16:50. Ten minutes until the window slams shut in Germany. Tensions are growing amongst Wolfsburg and Chelsea. It's becoming a race against time for them to get the signing of Schurrle done and dusted.

16:44. Tottenham winger Aaron Lennon appears to be moving closer to Stoke, having reportedly told senior members inside Leicester that he's off to the north.

16:39. Argentinian newspaper Ole has reported that Inter Milan target Fernando Gago has opted to stay with his current club Boca Juniors. The Italian side has certainly been busy this window, but it seems they have failed to land their latest target.

16:36. Rayo Vallecano have signed Venezuelan striker Miku, formerly of Celtic.

16:31. You may remember that Borriello went on loan to West Ham this time last year, but he only managed two appearances and failed to score in either of them.

16:30. Another transfer involving Roma. This time it's an outgoing as Genoa confirm they have signed Marco Borriello from the capital club on a permanent deal.

16:28. Just over half-an-hour for Wolfsburg to get their move for Andre Schurrle officially over the line. Will they get the paperwork done in time?

16:26. Bolton Wanderers’ Lee Chung-Yong is having a medical at Crystal Palace at the moment. He was spotted in the training ground car park earlier today.

16:22. Leceister and West Brom have seemingly both made enquiries to West Ham about the ability of Morgan Amalfitano. The midfielder has had an excellent season since joining from Marseille.

16:19. Roma have announced the signing Nicolas Spolli on loan from Catania with an option to buy in the summer.

16:16. Switching from the midlands to South Wales and Bafetimbi Gomis has just confirmed that he will be staying with Swansea until the summer. The striker was reportedly unhappy with game-time before Bony's departure to Manchester City earlier in the window.

16:13. The club are also rumoured to be looking for reinforcements. Tony Pulis is interested in Darren Fletcher, who recently had a move to West Ham break down, as well as Carlton Cole and Etienne Capoue.

16:11. Another summer signing from West Brom, Georgios Samaras, is on the verge of joining the Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal on loan for the remainder of the season with a view to making the move permanent come June.

16:09. Plenty of news regarding West Brom. It seems as though their club-record signing, Brown Ideye, will be joining Al Gharafa in Qatar. A €5 million fee has been agreed between the clubs, but the Baggies are unhappy with the structuring of the payments.

16:07. There still hasn't been an official announcement from either side, but Salah's loan to Fiorentina is presumably a part of the Juan Cuadrado deal, which will see the Colombian World Cup superstar move to London.

16:05. There are surfacing reports in Italy regarding Mohamed Salah. The winger has reportedly passed his Fiorentina medical this afternoon.

16:02. Reports are starting to emerge that West Ham are edging closer towards a deal with Spurs for the signing of Younes Kaboul. The fee being touted is in the region of £2.5 million.

16:00. Time's starting to run out for clubs across the continent. Just six hours remain in the English window, while the German transfer window closes in an hour.

DONE DEAL: Leeds United have wrapped up the signing of Albanian striker Edgar Cani on loan from Catania until the end of the season.

DONE DEAL: The done deals are flying in now, with Leyton Orient signing Alex Cisak, the Burnley keeper on loan until the end of the season.

DONE DEAL: Overseas now, as Roma complete the signing of Victor Ibarbo from Cagliari.

15:30. Tottenham are reportedly close to signing highly-rated teenage midfielder Dele Alli from MK Dons. The fee will be around £4m, with Alli loaned back to the Milton Keynes side for the season.

DONE DEAL: Hartlepool have confirmed the loan signing of Marvin Morgan from League Two rivals Plymouth Argyle. Jeff Stelling will be delighted.

DONE DEAL: Macclesfield Town have completed the loan signing of Adam Bell from Burton Albion until the end of the season.

15:12. An interesting story escaping from the training camp of Italian club Sampdoria, with Samuel Eto'o, the experienced striker who only signed from Everton LAST WEEK, storming out of training after manager Sinisa Mihajlovic organised a double training session, much to Eto'o's annoyance. Controversy.

15:09. Talk on the rumour mill is that Scottish left-back Paul Dixon is on his way up and over the border to sign for old club Dundee United from Huddersfield, just two years after his initial move.

15:05. Regarding the aforementioned Schurrle, apparently the only obstacle holding him back is the agreed fee between the two clubs. Chelsea need to see this deal rubber-stamped as soon as possible, with a whole chain of transfers relying on the German's return to his homeland.

15:00. This is Cian Woulfe reporting, join me for the next hour of Deadline Day. The biggest deals still awaiting completion are those of Andre Schurrle from Chelsea to Wolfsburg, allowing Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado to finally seal his prolonged transfer to Stamford Bridge from Fiorentina. Blues outcast Mohamed Salah will head to the Serie A outfit on an 18-month loan as part of the deal.

EIGHT HOURS TO GO

14:50. So with the first big transfer of the day finally wrapped up, now it starts to get exciting. Now, an update concerning Fiorentina's on-loan right-back Micah Richards. The Manchester City defender could be about to swap Florence for Milan, as Inter boss Roberto Mancini is reportedly interested in re-uniting with with the Englishman.

DONE DEAL: Experienced striker Yakubu has finally completed his move to Reading, signing a contract until the end of the season. The Nigerian forward has a healthy looking Premier League resume, representing Everton, Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers. Yakubu is eligible to make his Royals debut against Wolves this weekend.

14:42. Going back to Cheltenham Town, their participation in the first Transfer Deadline Day of 2015 cannot be understated, with an astonishing 30% of all deals completed thus far today (loan and permanent) involving the Robins. Active.

14:30. What's the worst ever Deadline Day signing for you? There has been some howlers, including Eric Djemba-Djemba's switch to Manchester United and Andy Carroll's £35 million transfer to Liverpool. Or how about the recent transfer of Kim Kallstrom to Arsenal? Another one for United comes in the shape of Wilfried Zaha, as well as Fernando Torres' colossal £50 million price tag after his move from Liverpool to Chelsea. Ouch.

DONE DEAL: Forward Eliot Richards becomes Cheltenham's third signing of the day, putting pen-to-paper on an 18-month deal after having his contract cancelled at Tranmere Rovers.

14:28. Sources close to Etienne Capoue have claimed he could leave before the deadline - with a number of clubs interested. The 26-year-old was a £9 million signing for Tottenham Hotspur 18 months ago, but could now eye a transfer to West Brom.

14:25. Leeds United have issued a statement reiterating that 29-year-old Jamaican midfielder Rodolph Austin will not be allowed to leave the club this window. "There has been significant interest in the player and media reports over the weekend and on Monday had suggested that the club had agreed a deal for Rudy to exit Leeds United, but this is not the case."

14:22. It looks as if Blackburn Rovers' 20-year-old defender Jack O'Connell will be preparing to complete a move to Championship rivals Brentford today. A fee is close to being agreed between the two clubs for the centre-back.

14:18. Cardiff City have supposedly agreed a fee with Chesterfield in the region of £750,000 to sign striker Eoin Doyle. The striker is thought to be on his way to Wales to discuss terms now.

14:12. Uncertainty regarding Davide Santon's move from Newcastle United to Inter Milan - which is without confirmation. The player's fiancée earlier claimed Santon had been forced into accepting the move, but has since deleted the tweets. Interesting.

14:10. Wigan Athletic have confirmed the arrival of Sheyi Ojo from Premier League giants Liverpool, with the club announcing the loan deal on Twitter. The 17-year-old joined the Reds from MK Dons back in 2011 but has yet to make his first-team debut. He was named on the bench recently for games against Burnley and Leicester City.

14:05. Brighton & Hove Albion are believed to have launched a loan enquiry for Queens Park Rangers winger Shaun Wright-Phillips, according to Sky Sports.

14:07. It is believed Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jack O'Connell is having a medical at Brentford at this moment in time, while Birmingham City have rejected a £5 million bid for Demarai Gray from fellow Championship club Bournemouth.

14:05. Confirmation is expected from Chelsea regarding both Juan Cuadrado and Andre Schurrle, while Yakubu remains at Reading pushing for a deal.

14:03. With nine hours remaining, not much has happened in terms of big money moves. Robert Huth completed his switch to Leicester, but we await the the first permanent Premier League signing of the day.

DONE DEAL: Colombian striker Victor Ibarbo has passed his medical and signed a contract with AS Roma and will wear #19 at the club.

DONE DEAL: Gabriel Paletta is the newest AC Milan player after passing his medical. He signed a contract until June 30, 2018.

13:47. Sources have told BBC Sport that Burnley star Danny Ings signed a pre-contract agreement to join Real Sociedad in La Liga this summer after being heavily linked to Liverpool.

13:43. Arsenal will be having a quiet day today with all their business having already been conducted, yet according to the Independent, Jose Luis Gaya is still a target. The newspaper claims the Gunners are ready to meet the Valencia defender's 13.5 million-pound release clause.

13:34. In MLS, former Juventus striker Sebastian Giovinco will be joining Toronto FC for the start of the season after initally planning to join the Canadian club in July, the Italian club has confirmed that he will be leaving earlier and head to TFC in time for the start of the season.

13:28. Two signings in Spain for Levante. Kalu Uche of Al Rayyan and Ivan Ramis of Wigan Athletic have both passed medicals and willl join the Valencian club.

DONE DEAL: Alessandro Matri, who has been on loan by AC Milan has today returned to Juventus after agreeing terms on a loan switch from Genoa until 30 June 2015.

13:19. Sky Italia: Mohamed Salah has completed his medical in London. This has been the hold up affecting the deal to bring Juan Cuadrado to Chelsea.

13:14. Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson is currently undergoing a medical ahead of move to Internacional of Porto Alegre in Brazil. The 26 year old arrived on Saturday and has clearly been ahead of schedule.

13:07. Sticking to England now, Andre Schurrle has been named on a mandatory DFB transfer list by 11am GMT as his move to Wolfsburg is on the go ahead. He is expected to leave Chelsea for the German club in a couple of hours.

13:01: The latest we have during our break is that former Liverpool defender Gabriel Paletta is undergoing a medical at AC Milan ahead of a cut-price move from Parma.

11:53. Scottish side St Mirren have accepted an offer from Aberdeen for midfielder Kenny McLean, who is reportedly travelling to speak to the Pittodrie club.

11:53. Three clubs are believed to have appoached Chesterfield about signing striker Eoin Doyle within the last 24 hours. Sheffield United, Cardiff City and an MLS side have all been linked with the forward, who has found the net 25 times already this season.

11:50. Virgil van Dijk believes is not expecting a transfer deadline day exit from Celtic - because the Scottish league leaders insist he is not for sale. The 23-year-old Dutch defender has been linked to Arsenal, Southampton and Sunderland recently.

DONE DEAL: League One outfit Gillingham have extended the loan of Queens Park Rangers defender Max Ehmer until the end of the season.

11:49. Tranmere Rovers have cancelled the contract of striker Eliot Richards by mutual consent, having found the net just once in 16 appearances.

11:47. The Diafra Sakho-gate story is developing at West Ham as the club release the following statement. "Diafra Sakho and West Ham United vigorously deny that they have acted in breach of FIFA regulations. They regard the proceedings as clearly unfounded and are requesting their dismissal. At this stage, neither the player nor the Club can make any further comments."

11:43. The limelight is currently on Burnley forward Danny Ings, who is fiercly linked to a shock transfer to Real Sociedad. The Englishman has been suggested to link up with David Moyes in Spain, and it is reported that Ings had signed a pre contract agreement with the Spanish club. His current deal runs out at the end of the season.

11:41. One confirmed departure is Stuart Pearce, who has left the training ground after saying goodbye to the Nottingham Forest players less than 24 hours after he was sacked as manager.

11:38. Activity is also expected for West Ham United after comments from Jack Sullivan - the son of the club's owner David Sullivan. "Dad has just landed in France will keep you posted."

11:35. Bradford are in talks with Leeds United over a potential move for Michael Tonge. However, Leeds are plotting moves of their own though and it is expected Albanian international Edgar Cani is to join the club on loan.

DONE DEAL: Liverpool's 19-year-old defender Lloyd Jones extends his loan deal with League Two Cheltenham Town. He has currently featured five times for Paul Buckle's side.

11:30. German outfit Hamburg have completed the signing of Chile international Marcelo Diaz from Basel. The 28-year-old was also believed to be in talks with West Brom, having previously played for Universidad de Chile.

11:25. West Brom are reportedly rejoining the chase for Darren Fletcher, whose move to West Ham from Manchester United was ended on Saturday. The former vice-captain may be handed first-team football after all.

11:20. As the deals continue to be confirmed, the transfer window will shut at alternative times through Europe.

17:00 GMT: Germany 22:00 GMT: Italy , Greece 23:00 GMT: England, France, Austria, the Netherlands 00:00 GMT: Scotland Clubs in Russia will be able to buy players until the end of February, while Portuguese clubs have until 17:00 GMT Wednesday. However, the window has already closed for Spanish clubs.

DONE DEAL: The third deal in a matter of minutes, Newcastle United have reached an agreement to loan defender Davide Santon to Inter Milan for the remainder of the season.

DONE DEAL: Afrer guiding Ivory Coast to the African Cup of Nations semi-final yesterday, Serey Die has completed his move from FC Basel to German outfit VFB Stuttgart. He also gained media attention during the World Cup, his tears during the national anthem before the game against Colombia making headlines around the world.

DONE DEAL: AC Milan have announced the signing of Luca Antonelli from fellow Serie A club Genoa. The left-back "has signed a contract until June 30 2018 and he'll wear the number 31 jersey", the club said.

11:16. Reading are interested in former Everton and Portsmouth striker Yakubu, who currently plays in Qatar. The experienced forward is in the country today and hoping to complete a deal.

11:12. Reports suggest Stoke City are considering a loan move for Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert, according to The Manchester Evening News' James Robson.

11:10. The Daily Mail report Southampton are on the verge of completing the loan signing of Benfica midfielder Filip Djuricic for the rest of the season.

11:06. Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Anderson also looks to have finally earned a move away from Old Trafford, with a deal imminent with Internacional - the former club of United 'flop' Diego Forlan.

11:03. Despite their deal for Robert Huth looking likely, Leicester City will not be signing Japan striker Shinji Okazaki, reports BBC Radio Leicester. The Foxes bid for the 28-year-old earlier this month and have maintained their interest, however Okazaki seems certain to be staying with German Bundesliga side Mainz.

11:02. Juan Cuardado and Robert Huth look like the two big names expected to make a move today, with deals to Chelsea and Leicester City respectively expected to be completed very soon.

11:01. The big news of the day currently is Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane signing a new five-and-a-half year deal at White Hart Lane. With 20 goals in all competitions this season, he will remain in North London until 2020 under the new deal.

