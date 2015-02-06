Gunners geared up for crucial North London Derby

The North London Derby is always one of the most anticipated dates on the calendar for Tottenham and Arsenal supporters, but Saturday lunchtime’s clash carries added significance as the battle for Champions League football intensifies.

Both sides are in excellent form; Spurs have only lost one of their last nine Premier League games, whilst the Gunners have won their last five matches in all competitions. Mauricio Pochettino endured a difficult start to his reign at White Hart Lane but, over the last few months, he has managed to successfully impose on his side his pressing philosophy.

Arsène Wenger’s side are in similarly confident mood. The 2-0 victory against Manchester City at the Etihad has seemingly given the Gunners real impetus and a belief that they can beat the very best. A number of key players have returned from injury and Wenger has a welcome selection headache. Ironically, the much maligned 4-1-4-1 system adopted by Arsenal’s veteran boss at the start of the season is beginning to pay dividends, giving the FA Cup holders much more stability and structure in the big matches. One of the catalysts for Arsenal’s impressive run of form has been Francis Coquelin, who has shown the benefit of having a genuine holding midfielder.

It appeared that the 23-year-old had no future at the Emirates after he was sent out on loan to Charlton, but a midfield injury crisis forced Wenger to recall the Frenchman. Since returning, the defensive midfield man has been a revelation; his discipline, understanding and energy has played an instrumental role in Arsenal’s improved defensive displays.

Santi Cazorla has also been in sparkling form over the last two months, which saw him claim the PFA player of the month award for January. Arsenal’s diminutive Spaniard has flourished in a slightly deeper midfield role, which has given him the platform to dictate the tempo of matches. One of Cazorla’s most prevalent qualities is his technical ability; he is a prime example of a two-footed midfielder and he is able to comfortably retain possession in the most improbable areas. Nevertheless, behind the delightful tiki-taka style of Cazorla’s game, there is also a fantastic tenacity and will to win, epitomised by his thrilling performance at the Etihad; one of the finest individual midfield performances from an Arsenal player in recent years.

Wenger looks likely to be without his star man Alexis Sanchez, due to a hamstring problem. Wenger admitted that Sanchez has trained today and is desperate to feature, although the Arsenal manager believes he will be a bit short of fitness to start. This would be a blow for the Gunners; a player of Sanchez’s quality and intensity would be invaluable in such a highly-charged contest, but with the offensive options at his disposal, Arsenal will still carry a major counter-attacking threat.

Tottenham have largely been indebted to Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane for their form over recent months. Eriksen oozes class and has scored a number of late winners throughout the season. Spurs have gained 11 points from the last 10 minutes of games this season, five more than any other team. This character and never-say-die attitude has been a very positive element of Pochettino’s reign so far. His side’s fitness levels are extremely impressive; they are able maintain a consistent level of performance throughout the 90 minutes. Interestingly, in comparison, Arsenal have secured six points within the final 10 minutes of matches this season, second only to Tottenham, so there is a distinct possibility of late drama in Saturday’s North London clash.

This meeting has some added significance given the league position of both sides. Arsenal currently sit two points above their North London rivals, so the result will have major repercussions for both teams’ Champions League ambitions. A victory for Wenger’s side will elevate them into third place in the league, albeit temporarily perhaps, although more importantly, it would give them a five point margin over Tottenham. However, if Spurs were able to secure victory, it would give their Champions League aspirations a huge shot in the arm ahead of a defining period in their season.

It will certainly be an intriguing tactical battle between the two sides. Tottenham were extremely conservative in their approach at the Emirates in the previous fixture in September. They took the lead completely against the run of play but were intent on defending deep and maintaining their shape. They defended extremely well, but at home, they will inevitably have to be more adventurous.

This could certainly benefit Arsenal, who have definitely favoured a more counter-attacking style away from home this year. Against Manchester City, they had just 35% of possession; nevertheless they were so efficient offensively, creating the best opportunities throughout the contest. With the pace of Theo Walcott, Mesut Ozil and the vision of Santi Cazorla, Arsenal could provide a devastating counter-attacking threat. However, Spurs will also be confident of troubling the Gunners.

How the Arsenal backline deal with Harry Kane could prove to be decisive. Kane has demonstrated his ability on numerous occasions this season; he is so clinical when given a shooting opportunity so they must be organised and prevent him from acquiring space in the final third. Eriksen’s quality at set-pieces may also be a factor. Whenever the Dane has a dead-ball chance from 25-yards, the opposition get a feeling of dread, therefore it’s imperative that Wenger’s side maintain their discipline and don’t dive into any needless challenges.

The first goal of the match could potentially dictate the outcome. If Arsenal take the lead they may be content to soak up pressure and then expose Spurs’ defensive frailties on the counter-attack. However, Mauricio Pochettino’s side may have the same intentions. It could be an explosive start to the contest, but this is about more than simply bragging rights, a victory for either side will give them a solid platform to achieve a Champions League spot.