John Obi Mikel ruled out of Everton clash

The 27 year old was a 73rd minute substitute in Chelsea’s victory over Aston Villa last week but only managed to finish the game despite the knock.

While Mikel will be missed, Chelsea will be glad to welcome back Francesc Fabregas having recovered from a hamstring injury sustained in the Capital One cup clash against Liverpool last month.

“We have only Mikel injured with a little problem in his knee and he is the only one in the condition not to play, after that we have a couple of little things we have to control but normally it’s not a problem”

“Yes Fabregas will be back and I want to have every player available but the team played well without him and we copped well with the situation. Obviously to have him back is important for us”

“We don’t have Diego Costa he is suspended, we have to stick with Didier and Loic Remy again. We need the suspended player but we copped without him and got the result without him”

Chelsea are looking to extend their lead over title rivals Manchester City who play Stoke City Wednesday evening as well. City are seven points behind the league leaders after they self destruct with a 1-1 draw with Hull City last weekend- a result that has done their title ambition a huge blow.

Manuel Pellegrini must rally the team to once again focus and get back to winning ways when they visit the Britannia Stadium.

Mourinho on the other hand will look to win his 18th game of the season when they file out against Robert Martinez’s side at Stamford Bridge.