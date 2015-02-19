Brooklyn Beckham makes Arsenal's under-18 team

Brooklyn Beckham has earned himself a call up to the Under-18 team at Arsenal after impressing the coaching staff with his performances in the under-16 team.

Beckham was placed in the the U18's team last week and made the squad for the 1-0 win over Leicester on Saturday. He was given Thierry Henry's old shirt number and took his place on the bench sitting next players such as Gedion Zelalem and Maitland-Niles, who have both featured in the first team this season.

Despite not making his debut on Saturday it looks like he has certainly cemented his place there. He has progressed well through the ranks and said to be a promising rising star for Arsenal, which is beneficial as the youth team has suffered in recent years with Wilshere and Gibbs being the only players to get full time first team football in the last ten years.

Andries Jonker is definitely starting to implement his philosophies, you can see a definite change in form in the youth teams this year; especially after the last season being so shockingly poor. The U21's have improved no end and the U18's still have some improvement to make but they are still playing better than last year.

There is no denying all eyes will be on Brooklyn Beckham over the next few years as he follows in his dad's foot steps towards a potentially wonderful football career. Some of highlights from the youth games over the season have shown he has talent and he posted a video of him showing some of his skills with a volley not too dissimilar from his dad's.

It might not be too long before we see him making his debut in the first team but for now we can enjoy watching him develop and participate in improving the Gunners' youth set up.