Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher heaps praise on in-form U21s striker Jerome Sinclair

Former Liverpool centre back Jamie Carragher believes 18-year old Jerome Sinclair needs to go out on loan to continue his development.

The ex-Liverpool defender, who won the Champions League at his time at Liverpool, speaking of the youngster's performance after Sinclair, produced another superb, eye-catching performance as the Reds under-21s beat Chelsea 2-0 at Chester on Monday night on live television.

Sinclair, the youngest first-team player in the club’s history, won the penalty which Harry Wilson converted to open the scoring and then he scored a brilliant solo goal adding to his magnificent tally this season of 22 during this campaign.

“It was an outstanding finish,” raved Carragher.

“He left the defender for dead and then showed great pace and composure on his weaker foot.

“Another member of this squad, Sheyi Ojo, has gone to Wigan on loan. That’s the next step for Jerome.

“I think it’s a big ask for Jerome to go straight into the Liverpool first team. There are enough strikers there at the moment.

“He needs to go out on loan, get games under his belt and prove himself in men’s football.

“Hopefully at the start of next season he will go on the pre-season tour and show Brendan Rodgers what he can do.”

The now 18-year old joined Liverpool from West Brom in 2011 and it was against his former club that he made his senior debut in a League Cup tie in September 2012, he broke the record making his debut at the age of just 16 years and six days.

Carragher also played in that game and has watched the youngster’s progress since with interest.

“Hopefully he will go on to have a great career and I can tell people I played with Jerome Sinclair,” Carragher said.

“They have specialist coaches at the Academy at all levels. Robbie Fowler, Steve McManaman and Rob Jones go in and pass on words of wisdom and it looks like Jerome has been listening.”

Sinclair added: “I’m over the moon. We needed three points to put us back in the mix for the league title and I’m so proud of the boys. It was a great performance.”