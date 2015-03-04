Liverpool's recruitment strategy key for Liverpool's surge for Champions League, says Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers believes the wisdom of Liverpool recruitment strategy is being shown by the club’s rise up the Premier League table.

Liverpool transfer committee came under fire earlier in the season when new signings struggled to make an immediate impact.

Liverpool had responded to the £75million sale of Luis Suarez to Barcelona last summer by spending £116million on nine players, including Divock Origi, who remained at Lille on a season-long loan.

The Reds bought mainly young talent with potential who needed time to adjust to their new surroundings, but with an eye on the future. But in recent months the likes of Emre Can, Lazar Markovic, Alberto Moreno and Adam Lallana have nailed down starting spots and made telling contributions.

Fifth placed Liverpool beat struggling Burnley 2-0 in Wednesday at Anfield continuing their march towards Champions League qualification.

“The strategy was always going to take that bit of time and unfortunately now players get judged immediately,” Rodgers said.

“If you come in, even at £20million, £30million, £40million, whatever it is, it can still be difficult.

“We saw Luis Suarez and when he played here in England we all recognised how brilliant he was. Then he goes the other way (to Barcelona) and it hasn’t been at all easy for him but he’s still a world class player.

“For players coming into the Premier League, which is the most competitive league in the world, it was always going to be difficult, especially when they’re young.

“We just needed to give them time, we needed them to find their feet in terms of how they were asked to play, and now the dynamics of all the players are starting to show.

“That’s the exciting thing for me. I said earlier in the season that once they began to settle and understand what’s expected of them it can be an exciting future here.”

Seven of the Liverpool side who started in the win over Manchester City are aged 24 or under. Rodgers is fulfilling his brief from the owners to nurture and develop young talent.

“The model of the club is to create world class players and, from my experience of working with elite talents, that is obviously beneficial to the club and to the team as well,” he added.

“I don’t have a preference. I enjoy seeing a young kid like Raheem Sterling come through from the reserves into the first team. It is always a great story when that happens. I like seeing the development of senior players as well. It is about the balance.

“I thought the performance against Man City was unbelievable when you consider all the factors involved and you look at the level of players they have.

“We were very dominant in the game. It was a really good symbol of how we’ve been working.”