FIFA announces compensation fee has been trebled at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

FIFA has confirmed a compensation fee of £142 million will be distributed to clubs, for the release of their players involved during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Having agreed a deal with the European Club Association (ECA) after the decision to move the World Cup finals to November and December in eight years’ time, the governing body have also announced clubs will be paid for their players’ involvement in the 2018 tournament in Russia.

£27.13 million was distributed to clubs following the 2010 tournament, hosted in South Africa, while a larger sum of £47.5 million was split between clubs of players involved at the finals in Brazil last year.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the chairman of the European Club Association released a statement regarding the agreement, saying: “These payments will benefit clubs from around the world who release World Cup players to their respective national associations.

"From an ECA perspective, this agreement is a great achievement. It marks another milestone for club football as a whole."

He also added that clubs will be able to have a say on the changes to the international calendar, which will be required in order to accommodate the 2022 World Cup finals.

“In serious and fair negotiations, the ECA has agreed with FIFA on a transparent economic and organisational co-operation until 2022. For the first time, the European clubs will have a direct say on the international match calendar, which was very important to me personally.

"As a result, the ECA will be actively involved and contribute constructively to the design of the calendar, especially for 2022."

FIFA recently announced the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar would take place during the winter months on December 18.