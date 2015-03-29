Gerrard XI 2-2 Carragher XI: Anfield All-Star game ends in draw.

Steven Gerrard converted two penalties past two different goalkeepers as his charity XI came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Jamie Carragher's XI.

Mario Balotelli stole the show in the first half, scoring and then setting up Didier Drogba as Carragher's team ran into a 2-0 lead but Gerrard then spearheaded his side's comeback, with a penalty either side of half time securing the draw.

A packed Anfield was in good voice early on, as Liverpool fans cheered the name of Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso, who returned to partner Steven Gerrard in midfield. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry had the first say on the pitch, with his early shot going over.

Current Reds striker Mario Balotelli opened the scoring for Team Carragher after just eight minutes. Finding room from range, the Italian shuffled the ball across and bent a right footed effort into the corner of Brad Jones' net. Carragher's team kept pressing and Jones was called into action from a powerful Stewart Downing effort.

The Australian 'keeper couldn't prevent Didier Drogba from making it 2-0 on the half hour mark, as he raced on to a Balotelli pass, before rounding Jones and tapping the ball in for 2-0.

Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan was replaced soon after the second goal, as the full back completed half an hour to continue his comeback from a long term knee injury. Alonso was taken off at the same time as Flanagan, and recieved a huge round of applause as Joao Carlos Texiera came on in his place.

There was enough time before the interval for Gerrard to bring his side back into the game, slotting a penalty past former teammate Pepe Reina. Young striker Jerome Sinclair was brought down by Martin Kelly inside the area, and despite some good natured mind games, Gerrard slotted past Reina.

Team Gerrard then had a superb chance to level proceedings, as Henry feigned a shot, instead laying the ball off to Dutch winger Ryan Babel. With the crowd still in shock at Henry's pass, Babel couldn't convert as his shot sped wide.

Half time saw a vast number of substitutes as each side came out with nearly a full new team, notable highlights being the inclusion of Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez for Team Gerrard, aswell as Luis Garcia coming on for Team Carragher.

Torres was thankfully greeted with applause and his famous song, however the biggest chant of the day undoubtedly went to Luis Suarez as the Barcelona frontman took to the field, with the Liverpool crowd showing there's no love lost.

Team Carragher looked to extend their lead early in the second half, as substitute Craig Bellamy's free kick was well saved by Brad Jones, who was extremely busy throughout.

It was however Carragher himself that made the mistake which led to Team Gerrard's equaliser, as the former centre back tugged the shirt of Suarez in the box. Known for his penalty winning trickery during his time on L4, the Uruguayan went down and offered Gerrard the chance to level the game. This time facing Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, Gerrard seamlessley made it two from two.

The rest of the game petered out without too much happening, as the crowd lapped up the ocassion. It ended 2-2, however the result didn't matter much in the end as seeing all Liverpool's wonderful former players together was a spectacle in itself. The amount of money raised for the LFC Foundation will be huge, and all will go away with happy memories from the day.

The line-ups:

Team Gerrard (first half): Jones, Johnson, A Gerrard, Terry, Riise, S Gerrard, Alonso, Nolan, Babel, Henry, Sinclair.

Team Gerrard (second half): Jones, Johnson, Dann, Williams, Warnock, Gerrard, Adam, Spearing, Babel, Torres, Suarez.

Team Carragher (first half): Reina, Flanagan, Carragher, Kelly, Arbeloa, Lucas, Shelvey, Kewell, Downing, Drogba, Balotelli.

Team Carragher (second half): Reina, Clichy, Kelly, Carragher, Moreno, Lucas, Noone, Borini, Bellamy, Garcia, Balotelli.