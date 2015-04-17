Aston Villa - Liverpool: Five previous FA Cup meetings

This coming Sunday, Aston Villa and Liverpool will both clash in what is respectively, probably the biggest game of each side's season so far.

Tim Sherwood, who only first entered the managerial helm at Villa Park a couple of months ago, has the opportunity to cement his name into the history of the club already by potentially reaching their eight FA Cup final and their first since 2000.

Likewise, Brendan Rodgers will be hoping to excuse his side's recent failings in their top-four charge by securing a place in the FA Cup final - with the opportunity to win his first trophy since joining in the summer of 2012.

The Reds are the favourites going into the game at Wembley, but nothing can ever be taken for granted in a prestigious competition renowned for its tendency to churn out unexpected outcomes.

But this Sunday's game is not the first time that the two teams have met in the competition. In fact, it will be the eighth - and there's a common theme with all the FA Cup results between the two sides. Here's the best five Liverpool - Aston Villa clashes in the FA Cup so far:

1914 Semi Final - Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa, White Hart Lane.

At the fourth time of asking, Liverpool finally reached their first FA Cup final after beating Villa 2-0 at the home of Tottenham Hotspur in 1914. Despite the London Press virtually claiming Villa had all but won, with the Reds massive underdogs to come out on top against a team who had already won the competition five times and were the reigning champions, Jimmy Nicholl had something different to say. The striker headed home past Sam Hardy from Jackie Sheldon's cross on the half-hour, before sealing the win from close-range late on after Arthur Metcalf’s shot rebounded kindly off of the crossbar and to his feet. The Reds went on to lose the final to Burnley at Crystal Palace in front of a crowd of 72,778 which included King George V and they would go on not to win their first FA Cup until 1965.

Liverpool XI - Aston Villa 1914: Campbell, Longworth, Pursell, Fairfoul, Lowe, Ferguson, Sheldon, Metcalf, Miller, Lacey, Nicholl.

1985 Third Round - Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa, Anfield.

Ian Rush was the star man again for Joe Fagan's Liverpool, who comfortably dispatched of Villa on home turf. The clinical Welsh striker scored 346 times in a red shirt in total, and took just four minutes to open the scoring on this occasion. The in-form John Wark added the second, one of his 27 throughout the season, just after the break before Rush doubled his tally with quarter of an hour remaining. The Reds cruised into the next round and would beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 there. After a 1-1 draw away at York City, Fagan's men hammered them 7-0 at Anfield before a comfortable 4-0 win over Barnsley gave them passage into the semi-finals. There, they met Manchester United at Goodison Park as Ronnie Whelan pushed extra-time with an 87th minute winner after Bryan Robson's earlier strike. United regained the lead again through Frank Stapleton in extra-time, but Paul Walsh's 119th minute effort forced a replay - which the Red Devils won courtesy of Robson and Mark Hughes' goals.

Liverpool XI - Aston Villa 1995: Grobbelaar, Neal, Lawrenson, Nicol, Hansen, Kennedy, Wark, MacDonald, Whelan, Rush, Dalglish. Subs: Walsh.

1988 Fourth Round - Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool, Villa Park.

Having already progressed past a third round replay with Stoke City courtesy of Peter Beardsley's strike, Liverpool met Villa for the third time in the fourth round of the 1988-89 competition with the Reds clear favourites. After all, Kenny Dalglish's men had won 19 of their 24 First Division games - drawing the other five. Having kept a clean sheet in their last eight games, scoring 18 in the process, Liverpool were at the height of their dominance - only a third-round loss to Everton marring their spectacular season so far. Attracting the highest crowd Villa Park had seen for seven years, the home side started off well and a makeshift back-four that included Gary Ablett, took time to find their feet. But once they did, Liverpool were predictably on top. Bruce Grobbelaar was tested a few times, before the Reds' defence became "as sturdy as barbed wire" according to Stuart Jones of The Times. John Barnes then gave Dalglish's side the lead against Graham Taylor's side in the 56th minute, after the visitors had frustratingly hit the bar twice through John Aldridge. But Ray Houghton's right-sided cross floated over to Barnes who craned back his neck and powered a header past Nigel Spink. Peter Beardsley then got on the scoresheet himself later on, converting from Aldridge's low cross. The Reds would infamously go on to lose to Wimbledon's "Crazy Gang" in the final.

Liverpool XI - Aston Villa 1988: Grobbelaar, Ablett, Venison, Nicol, Spackman, Hansen, Beardsley, Aldridge, Houghton, Barnes, McMahon. Subs: Johnston, Molby.

1992 Quarter Finals - Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa, Anfield.

Michael Thomas' 67th minute effort was enough to split Liverpool and Villa in the same season the Reds would go on to win the FA Cup a fifth time. Sat 15 points behind 1st-placed Leeds United in Division One, Graeme Souness' men found welcome solace in the FA Cup - who had gone four games without a win in all competitions going into the clash with Villa. Despite a makeshift side struggling for large periods of the game, John Barnes' inch-perfect through ball set Thomas away one-on-one and he slid under Nigel Spink to send the home crowd into raptures. The Reds would go on to beat Portsmouth in a penalty shoot-out after a 0-0 draw and a 1-1 draw in the replay, setting up a final against Sunderland. Thomas provided another goal, with Ian Rush adding the other - meaning the Reds won the competition yet again as Ronnie Moran led the team with Souness having recently had a triple-by-pass operation.

Liverpool XI - Aston Villa 1992: Grobbelaar, Nicol, Wright, Jones, Venison, Thomas, McManaman, Houghton, Whelan, Saunders, Barnes. Subs: Molby, Rosenthal.

1996 Semi Finals - Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa, Old Trafford.

Robbie Fowler set up an 11th FA Cup final for Liverpool, a meeting with arch-rivals Manchester United, after a fine double helped the Reds' to a routine 3-0 win over Villa at Old Trafford. The 20-year-old netted his 32nd of the season after connecting with the returning Jamie Redknapp's free-kick delivery but he really stole the show with just four minutes of normal time remaining. After Redknapp picked him out, Fowler controlled perfectly on his chest and sent a rasping left-footed volley from range which swerved its way into the bottom corner after nicking the inside of the post for his 33rd of the campaign. "Sometimes he can be frustrating with the things he does wrong but the goals he scores are fantastic," hailed his boss, Roy Evans - as Liverpool downed the Coca Cola Cup winners when Jason McAteer converted Steve McManaman's cross in injury time. The Reds would go on to lose the final 1-0 to United, after Eric Cantona's 85th minute winner.

Liverpool XI - Aston Villa 1996: James, Ruddock, Wright, Jones, Scales, McAteer, Barnes, McManaman, Redknapp, Fowler, Collymore. Subs: Warner, Harkness, Rush.