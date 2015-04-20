Liverpool's season is not yet over despite Sunday's FA Cup disappointment

After the disappointing exit from the FA Cup on Sunday, many fans think the season is already over for Liverpool, however there is still one major place the club are still contending for.

Liverpool were hoping to go through to the FA Cup final and win it as a send off for Steven Gerrard, as that would have been his last game for the club, as well as it being on his birthday. However those plans were destroyed when Aston Villa came from behind to beat the Reds 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-final yesterday.

Given the fact the FA Cup represented the only piece of silverware available for Liverpool to win this season, many fans took to Twitter to say our season is already over and the FA Cup was the only thing we had left to play for. But this is not true.

Liverpool still have a top-four place to fight for. If we win our game in hand, we are still just four points behind Manchester City and five behind Manchester United.

Many fans may believe with just five games left, the Reds cannot close the gap on either of the two teams, but they have some tough fixture left, where they will likely drop points.

Manchester City's toughest games are Tottenham and Southampton. Although you may think City would easily win these games, they are lacking confidence at the moment and have dropped a lot of points recently. They could well easily drop points again here, allowing Brendan Rodgers' men to reduce the gap.

They also have to play an in-form Villa side next, where they could potentially slip-up Also just before the season ends, they travel to the Liberty Stadium to play a Swansea side who have already taken some points off the big teams this season.

Manchester United's toughest games are Arsenal and Everton. Everton haven't been great this season, but still have players in their team that can cause an upset. Arsenal are in fine form and will be favourites to take the game to United. Louis van Gaal's side have also got to travel to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace, who seem to be a different side under Alan Pardew in recent months.

Liverpool's toughest game left this season is Chelsea. Although we have lost to them many times over the last few seasons, a point could well be enough to put us in the top four and secure Champions League football next season - not to mention the fact Jose Mourinho's side could already be champions by the time the Reds travel to Stamford Bridge on May 10.

If worse comes to worse, Liverpool still have to battle Tottenham and Southampton for 5th place and a Europa League place. Although some fans may not want to play in the Europa League next season, it is still European football and another possible route to attaining Champions League football the season after.

The FA Cup would have been the highlight of our season, but despite our exit, it is not the end of the season yet. We still have a lot to play for and where we finish could impact what type of players we could attract in the summer.