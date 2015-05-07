Should Tiago Ilori be given a chance in 2015-16?

Despite being born in London, Tiago Ilori has represented Portugal (the birthplace of his mother) at all international youth levels. As a product of the extremely successful Sporting Lisbon youth academy, Ilori made his return to England with big hopes rested upon his tall shoulders.

A towering central defender who is comfortable on the ball and the holder of Sporting's record time for a 30 metre sprint, ahead of none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, it seemed at the time that Liverpool had captured one of Europe's most promising young defenders.



In his first season at Liverpool, Ilori was sent out on loan to Granada where he made only a handful of appearances. The Portuguese Under-21 International did however feature in the side's impressive 1-0 victory over Barcelona, after which Ilori was praised for his performance, primarily his success in taming Lionel Messi.

After what was a fairly wasteful time out on loan, with not a lot of experience gained, Liverpool decided that this campaign Tiago should be sent to ply his trade in France with Bordeaux. A series of injuries unfortunately kept Ilori out of the side for the early parts of the season, although he has now notched up more first team appearances throughout this season than he did in Spain.

The defender also netted his first - and only - goal of the season in his third Ligue 1 appearance, away to Saint-Ettiene. Now, with the season nearing a close, Ilori is about to return to Anfield and Brendan Rodgers will have to make a decision on what to do with the 22 year old. A third loan move in a row surely will not be an option, so it will be a case of stay or go for Tiago Ilori.



One of the main factors in Ilori's second loan spell out was the £20 million arrival of centre back Dejan Lovren from Southampton. The decision to spend so much on this department of the pitch really sent the Portuegese defender down the pecking order, and this wasn't helped by the decision to try and extend Martin Skrtel's stay, when some expected the Slovakian to leave. Skrtel's contract is up at the end of this season and there are still big question marks over his future, so this could allow Ilori a pathway into the first team set-up.

Liverpool's defence has improved over the course of the season, however the far from convincing start to the campaign has lead to calls for yet another change being made at the back. Mamadou Sakho has become a fans' favourite at the back after some impressive form, but his regular injury worries have kept him from being a main-stay in the defence.

Elsewhere, Dejan Lovren has quite simply not lived up to his price tag either. The Croatian had a terrible start to his Liverpool career, however has shown some more positive signs in previous weeks. But the uncertainty at the back definitely points towards the need for a fresh face in the defence, but because of the amount of money splashed out on this deparment in previous windows, there may be a reluctance from Liverpool to go out and spend a large fee on a centre back for a third consecutive summer window.

This would suggest that Liverpool could be forced to work with what they've got, therefore allowing Ilori the chance to try and prove his worth to Rodgers.



There is no doubting the talent and potential that Tiago Ilori possesses. A product of the same academy as Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo, the young defender has been given the foundation to reach the very top.

Despite his two slightly disappointing loan spells, he has now got over 40 senior appearances under his belt, in three different countries. With Liverpool's ever worrying defensive problems and what could soon become a desperate shortage of talent in the central defensive area, 2015/16 perhaps could, but definitely should, be the season in which Ilori makes his long-awaited breakthrough for Liverpool.