Steven Gerrard's best ever Anfield goals

Steven Gerrard and Liverpool Football Club are a long standing love affair, and Anfield is where that relationship has been built. So many times has Gerrard brought the Liverpool fans to their feet, and the opposition to their knees, with a blockbuster of a strike. We thought we'd take a look at his best one's.

The first (vs. Sheffield Wednesday):

There's no better place to start than Gerrard's first ever goal for Liverpool, and one that so happened to be his first at Anfield too. Taking the ball from the middle of the pitch, he drove at Sheffield Wednesday's defence. Dropping the shoulder and beating a man, before charging past another, he got clear and buried a shot into the left hand corner. If you're not convinced it meant much to him, take a look at the celebration.

Silencing the enemy (vs. Manchester United):

Gerrard has managed a very good total of nine goals against Manchester United in his career, and none were better than this strike past Fabian Barthez in 2001. After the Frenchman's poor kick led to an interception, Gerrard pushed the ball forward and whacked it into top corner. A similar celebration to his first goal, and most likely a dirty kit!

Oooooh ya beauty (vs. Olympiakos):

Liverpool needed a goal in a crucial Champions League game. They're attacking the Kop end. Up step Steven Gerrard. As the Reds chased a third goal - Olympiakos in their final Champions League game, Gerrard was the man to step up to the plate with this scintillating strike. Enjoy it now, perfectly accompanied by Andy Gray's wonderful commentary.

On the bounce (vs. Middlesbrough):

My personal favourite Gerrard strike came against Middlesborough in the 2003/04 season, again at the Kop End. Receiving a ping out wide from left back John Arne Riise, Gerrard controlled the ball and let it bounce twice, before sending a 35 yard pearler into the top left hand corner. To this day I'm amazed by the technique he shows, and you'll struggle to find many better than it.

100 up (vs. PSV):

The legendary midfielder's 100th goal for Liverpool came in the Champions League, which is quite fitting as he is the club's top scorer in European competition. Being layed off from a free kick, some 30 yards out, Gerrard got his head over the ball and buried it into the bottom corner, putting Liverpool 3-0 up against PSV Eindhoven.

Destroying Los Blancos (vs. Real Madrid):

Ever the man for the big ocassion, Gerrard was at his best in 2008 as Liverpool destroyed Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, battering them 4-0 at home. Ryan Babel's quick feet allowed him to break down the wing, before cutting the ball across to Gerrard who used incredible technique to steer the ball past a helpless Iker Casillas.

The thunderbolt (vs. Southampton):

One of his more forgotten screamers, possibly due to the lesser importance of the game, Gerrard produced a simply sublime goal against Southampton in the 2000/2001 season. Taking the ball across on his right foot, he leathered it into the top right hand corner, giving 'keeper Paul Jones no chance.

So close yet so far (vs. Basel):

For all his match-winning goals, there has been the odd Gerrard wonder goal which hasn't helped Liverpool across the finishing line. An example of this is certainly against Basel, on Matchday six of this season's UEFA Champions League. Needing a win to go through, Liverpool were 1-0 down with just 10 minutes to play as Gerrard stepped up and sent a free kick into the top corner. Unfortunately, it wasn't quite enough as Liverpool couldn't find a winner in the time remaining and exited the competition.

Better than nice (vs. Aston Villa):

Similar to his goal against Middelsbrough, but on the floor. Taking the ball from the right hand side, Gerrard slapped the ball into the top left hand corner of the net, sendng Anfield delirious. The skipper has an excellent record against Villa, with 12 goals against the Midlands side, and this is without doubt the best of them.

The last one? (vs. QPR):

Maybe not his best, but possibly his most emotional. Gerrard's winning header against QPR a couple of week's ago could turn out to be his last ever goal at Anfield, and it represented much of his Liverpool career. He missed a penalty against Rangers, but went onto score the winner, symbolising that the high's of his Liverpool career have far outweighed the lows. And it's not a bad header either, to be fair.