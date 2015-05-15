Steven Gerrard's best ever Anfield goals
Gerrard celebrates one of his many goals at Anfield

Steven Gerrard and Liverpool Football Club are a long standing love affair, and Anfield is where that relationship has been built. So many times has Gerrard brought the Liverpool fans to their feet, and the opposition to their knees, with a blockbuster of a strike. We thought we'd take a look at his best one's.

The first (vs. Sheffield Wednesday):

There's no better place to start than Gerrard's first ever goal for Liverpool, and one that so happened to be his first at Anfield too. Taking the ball from the middle of the pitch, he drove at Sheffield Wednesday's defence. Dropping the shoulder and beating a man, before charging past another, he got clear and buried a shot into the left hand corner. If you're not convinced it meant much to him, take a look at the celebration.