Luton Town sign ex-West Ham United defender Dan Potts

Sky Bet Football League Two side, Luton Town, have signed ex-Hammers defender, Dan Potts, the club’s official website have confirmed.

Within the same day the 21-year-old's contract was dropped at West Ham United, Luton Town have signed him up. Luton manager John Still didn’t want to waste any time and the player was quickly assigned a contract.

The defender received a two-year contract with the Hatters and gained a lot of interest from other clubs around the same size.

Potts will be a great morale booster as he is a player with genuine Premier League experience and should be able to transmit those skills to League Two football.

The player has not only played at the Hammers in the last few years. He has featured in both under-18 and under-21 levels. He was also sent out on loan to Colchester United in November 2012 and Portsmouth a year later.

Upon signing his new contract with this club, he told the official website: “I am over the moon to have signed for Luton Town and I can’t wait to crack on. Promotion is key for me, I have come here for success.”