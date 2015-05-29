Fleetwood Town sign Matty Williams on a professional contract

Matty Williams is the second addition to Barry Nicholson’s development squad for next season and will try to make his mark so he can progress to first-team football.

Fleetwood Town will be pleased to find out that their development squad will be adding players to their roster this year. Williams will be following Conor Smith into Nicholson’s team as they try to prove they can make it in the full team.

The young full-back, who is a second year scholar in the academy, will be under contract for 12 months and will have to prove to the Cod Army that he has the talent and will only have a year to do it.

Nicholson told the club’s official website: “I am delighted for Matty. He is a great lad and his attitude is first class. He moved up to the development squad last season and he improved quickly.

“We did everything we asked of him. The manager watched all the development matches towards the end of the season. He liked what he saw with Matty and it is great that he will be with us next season.”