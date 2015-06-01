Hartlepool sign Grimsby Town defender

Hartlepool United have signed defender Carl Magnay from Grimsby Town.

The 26-year-old was one of The Mariners’ key players as they finished third in the Conference last season before being beaten on penalties by Bristol Rovers in the Play-Off Final.

Magnay began his career at Chelsea with loan spells at Milton Keynes Dons and Northampton Town before a move to Gateshead where he made 37 appearances.

In July 2014, the versatile defender secured a move to Grimsby Town where he played 44 times, scoring one goal.

Ronnie Moore has secured his third signing of the summer as they look to improve on last season. Moore did a remarkable job keeping the club in the division and will be hoping his side can build on their progress.

The Pools finished four points clear of the relegation zone and Moore will want to ensure his side are not in that position again this season.