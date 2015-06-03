Arsenal's Team of the Season: Laurent Koscielny

It was another fascinating, riveting and eventful season in North London for the Gunners and there has been many top performances throughout the whole campaign. This time we talk about Laurent Koscielny and how the central defender fits into Arsenal’s best XI this year.

Firstly, the man who many Arsenal fans refer to as ‘the Boss’ has many key components of a top class centre-half to complement his fellow defensive counterparts, such as his competitive pace which has allowed him to keep up with some of the quickest strikers and midfielders that the Premier League has seen for a long time such as Eden Hazard, Enner Valencia, Di Maria, Jamie Vardy, Raheem Sterling and many more.

This is not only a good attribute for a defender in a one-on-one situation but it also means his regular partner, Per Mertesacker, can utilise his more positional defensive qualities. Also, without his French counterpart, the tall German’s weaknesses were brutally exposed without a quick, anticipating, offensive centre-half. His lack of pace was exploited alongside with the fact that he had no partner to win the ball first, as Mertesacker is one who likes to position himself for the final ball and win crosses. Being able to affect those around you positively is a very good skill to have when being a top class player.

Also, the French international is well known in England’s top division for his excellent tackling ability. Koscielny is not a tough tackler unless it is required but he has a brilliant technique that allows a top success rate of over 77%, only being surpassed by Chelsea legend John Terry, Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany and hard hitting Martin Skrtel of Liverpool.

In addition, since joining Arsenal in 2010, Koscielny’s defensive discipline and maturity has vastly improved from when he was very clumsy in his first two seasons. However this season only one error he has made has lead to a shot at goal and no goals have come from defensive mistakes, a record which is second to none in the Premier League, sharing the record with the Belgian defender Vincent Kompany.

Another factor where Frenchman has made it to the top is his high jumping talent, which makes him good in the air and competitive with the many large strikers in the Premier League. This has helped ‘the Boss’ maintain a top duel success ratio of almost 70%, surpassing teammate Per Mertesacker.

In other statistics, the outstanding defender provides at the other end of the pitch, managing another three goals this season in only 38 games due to injury, tallying 16 in total for the club since his arrival. He is always a presence in the opposition penalty area both due to his aerial abilities and goal poaching nous.

In discussion over Arsenal’s number one defender’s influence over this season, the statistics sway positively towards the defensive wall. With him, the North Londoners have an impressive win percentage of 68%, whereas it stooped to a low 45% without the former Lorient defender. Furthermore, in his last 16 appearances, the Reds have only conceded 14 goals, which is very impressive considering Arsenal’s shaky defensive record in their most recent history.

Most recently in the experienced Gooner’s career at Arsenal, he has gained a large fan base from the whole football community, here is what many professionals in the game had to say about the superstar this season.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger stressed that “His individual quality is huge, he is a top-class defender,” says the Frenchman. “On top of that he has a lot of experience.”

Liverpool legend and former captain Jamie Carragher said that Koscielny is ‘’One of the best centre-backs in the Premier League’’ and went on to say ‘’I really like him, I really rate him. I think Mertesacker needs Koscielny alongside him’’. These are words to be taken seriously from a legendary Premier League defender who won the Champions League with Liverpool.

So overall, Laurent Koscielny has made a storming entry into Arsenal’s Team of the Season due to his domineering presence, great tackling, athleticism and contributions over the whole pitch. Clearly many people agree with the fact that he has shown that he is an established world class centre-back in England’s premier division.