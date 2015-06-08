Barnsley terminate ex-Bayern forward's contract

Dale Jennings has had his Barnsley contract terminated by mutual consent after two years with the Tykes.

Jennings joined the Yorkshire outfit in 2013 after spending two years in Germany with Bayern Munich II, the first team's reserve side.

The ex-Tranmere forward joined for a reported fee of £250,000, returning with 12 goals in 86 appearances. He also spent a few months out on loan at MK Dons, playing six times.

With the Tykes reassessing their squad ahead of a push to get out of League One, Jennings becomes another casualty under the shake-up. Already, six players have been released including Leroy Lita and Martin Craine.

Lee Johnson is replacing players already though, with Marley Watkins amongst the signings for his side.

Reports are suggesting that MK Dons are already lining up to take Jennings back for their debut Championship campaign.

Upon Jennings' release Barnsley FC said: "The Club would like to wish Dale the best of luck with his future endeavours."