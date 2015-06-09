Blues linked with Estonian defender

Reports coming out of Germany are suggesting that Everton manager Roberto Martinez is not resting on his laurels after confirming the signature of Tom Cleverley, who this week moved from Manchester United on a free transfer.

Next in Martinez's sights is a player bound to strengthen his defence for the upcoming season: Ragnar Klavan. Experienced at both club and international level - appearing 100 times for the Estonian national team - Klavan would be an ideal, proven defender as Martinez looks to re-evaluate matters for Everton after a difficult campaign.

Experience counts

The 29-year-old has been at Bundesliga club FC Augsburg in Germany since 2012, making 94 appearances and even chipping in with four goals. He is definitely an option to step in and replace the increasingly more complacent - and ageing - Sylvain Distin in central defence.

Martinez is already looking very busy in the early weeks of the transfer window, as he looks to complete his business swiftly and get on with preparing during the summer months.