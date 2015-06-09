Jamie Carragher believes Ings will take his chance at Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes the signing of Danny Ings is a good bit of business from the Reds.

Earlier this week, Liverpool announced the successful signing of Ings from Burnley, subject to a medical, upon the expiration of his contract on July 1.

Discussion has already been heated about whether the 22-year-old can give Liverpool the firepower they have been lacking since the departure of Luis Suarez, with many reaching the conclusion that Ings can be a valuable member of the squad.

The reliability factor

Ings nettled 11 times in the Premier League last season, missing only three matches in their campaign as Sean Dyche's Burnley could not do enough to avoid relegation. That degree of reliability will be invaluable to Liverpool after injuries this season - most notably to Daniel Sturridge - have meant a number of squandered opportunities in front of goal.

The move for Ings follows confirmation of Liverpool's successful capture of James Milner from Manchester City on a free transfer - adding another dimension to their midfield - and Brendan Rodgers appears to be conducting his business switly and effectively.

"He had a very good season with Burnley" - Jamie Carragher

Carragher spoke to Liverpoolfc.com following the announcement of the deal, and had a lot of positive things to say about the youngster and how he performed with Burnley during last season. "He did very well at Burnley. You could see his hold-up play and his work ethic, and when he got chances he finished more often than not. He had a very good season," Carragher said.

"He is someone Brendan Rodgers knows from the lower leagues from years before. It will be up to him when he gets chances to try to get goals that will cement him in the first team."