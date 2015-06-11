Orient owner will contest against charges

Francesco Becchetti has come out fighting against accusations put against him in Albania.

Becchetti, 49, has an arrest warrant against him in the Balkan country.

The Italian, who purchased Leyton Orient last summer, has had all of his Albanian-based assets seized, including his shares in his own TV station. He believes the accusations are "groundless and politically motivated".

The TV station has brought much anger to the Matchroom Stadium with a reality TV show to win a professional contract at Orient going on in amidst of the relegation fight that the London side went through. Inevitably Becchetti denied any relation between Orient's eventual relegation and the TV show.

It marks a torrid year for Orient who dropped into League Two for the first time since 2006 in May.

Becchetti has proven to be as trigger-happy as his Italian counterpart at Leeds United, Massimo Cellino. He has already gone through four managers since taking over, Ian Hendon being the latest appointment as they look to bounce straight back out of the bottom division of the Football League.

The charges against the O's owner in Albania relate to a failed hydroelectric scheme, where he allegedly cost the Albanian government millions of euros in grants, and unpaid taxes.

Despite everything going on behind the scenes at Orient, the summer plans are not being disturbed. The club have recently announced the signings of defender Sean Clohessey from Colchester with Sammy Moore also joining from AFC Wimbledon as Hendon looks to rebuild.

In a statement released by Orient, the club recognised that the owner was embroiled in "complex commercial litigation against the Republic of Albania."

The club suggested that such allegations had been made "in order to harass" Becchetti, "and to put pressure on him to settle the litigation on terms that are advantageous to the Republic of Albania."

The charges brought against him carry a maximum of 15 years in prison.