Southend boss in transfer target talks

Southend United boss Phil Brown has admitted that he has met with two players that he wishes to sign, ahead of the Shrimpers' return to League One football.

The Blues are preparing for life back in the third tier after a four year stint in League Two, and Brown knows that he will have to strengthen Southend’s squad to make sure they stay in the division.

Brown is optimistic about bringing the pair in

The Southend boss told the Southend Echo that he "met with two players yesterday", claiming that he would "very much like to bring [them] to the football club" and that he explained "where we see ourselves going".

“I thought the talks went well," he continued, noting that the players "definitely had their heads turned by what was said.”

The Blues were rocked by last season’s top scorer Barry Corr turning down a new deal at Roots Hall to join Cambridge United on a free transfer, after the forward spearheaded them to playoff triumph against Wycombe at Wembley, scoring 16 goals in the process.



And whilst the former Hull manager explained to the Echo he could not name who exactly the players in question are, it is alleged that Brown is currently talking to a striker, as well as an attacking midfielder.

Southend have contract issues to contend with first

However, the 56-year-old admitted that any transfer activity at the club this summer will depend on the contract situations involving four players at the club.

Will Atkinson, Gary Deegan, Michael Timlin and Adam Thompson all have contracts expiring at the end of the month, and Brown says a lot will depend on how many of them put pen to paper, but that all of them have “expressed a big desire to stay”.

Brown was keen to stress that the number of players he would have to bring in would depend on what happens with those four players, but he hopes that the club can "get things sorted" with them "in the next couple of weeks".