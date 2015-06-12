Copa America 2015 - Mexico - Bolivia Preview: Both teams eager for first win

Mexico and Bolivia get their Copa America campaigns underway when they face each other at the Estadio Sausalito in Vina del Mar on the Chilean coast.

Miguel Herrera's Mexico side will be confident they can go on to achieve success in the tournament as they prepare to face a Bolivia side who many believe will struggle.

Mexico opt for Gold Cup focus

Herrera looks to have his focus on next month's CONCACAF Gold Cup, so he has decided to rest the likes of Javier Hernandez, Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, Diego Reyes and the Dos Santos brothers, none of whom will feature in Chile. Consequently, aside from Rafael Marquez, it is a largely inexperienced squad that will compete at the Copa.

Speaking ahead of the game, Herrera said: "This team is here to reach the final,'' Herrera told Mexico sports newspaper Record. "Without a doubt the team to beat in the competition is Chile.''

Is there any hope for Bolivia?

Bolivia, without a win in the last five editions of the competition, have faced Mexico 11 times, winning just one and losing nine of their previous meetings. El Verde lost 5-0 in San Juan on Sunday in what was their only warm-up game ahead of the tournament.

Mexico's warm-up games didn't produce too many good results either, with the side winning, drawing and losing against Guatemala, Peru and Brazil respectively.

In team news, captain Marquez is expected to take his place in the heart of Mexico's three-man defence.

Further up the pitch, in the absence of Hernandez, Atletico Madrid frontman Raul Jimenez will spearhead the attack as he looks to add to his six goals at senior international level.

There are also likely to be starting berths for Marco Fabian, Jesus Corona and Mario Osuna.

As for Bolivia, their attack should feature Marcelo Martins, who despite having scored 12 goals for El Verde, has not found the net for his country in over two years.

In the last four meetings between the sides, Mexico have scored 13 goals with Bolivia scoring just the one time.

Possible line-ups:

Mexico: Corona; Dominguez, Marquez, Ayala; Corral, Osuna, Fabian, Aldrete; Herrera, Jesus, Jimenez

Bolivia: Quinonez; Rodriguez, Eguino, Zenteno, Morales; Bejarano, Gamarra; Escobar, Lizio, Smedberg-Dalence; Moreno