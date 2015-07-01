Mings sale has no impact on Murphy's future at Ipswich

Mick McCarthy will do his best to keep Daryl Murphy at Ipswich Town despite reported widespread interest in the 32-year-old.

McCarthy has admitted the £8million sale of Tyrone Mings to Bournemouth will have no bearing on any decision made regarding Murphy.

Murphy is currently relaxing on an extended holiday, following 27 goals for the Blues last term and his subsequent post-season international commitments.

Murphy is a wanted man

Following the most prolific season of his career, Murphy has been linked with a number of rival Championship clubs, as well as a move to the Premier League despite having two years left on his current deal at Portman Road.

McCarthy's side begin their pre-season training yesterday and the boss is keen to keep hold of the Republic of Ireland man.

He also believes that he does not have to sell his star forward, especially after the cash boost of Mings’ move to the Cherries.

However, every player is available at the right price, according to the Blues boss.

McCarthy is reluctant to lose his top scorer

Speaking to the media at the club’s training ground yesterday, McCarthy said stated that "Mings' sale doesn't mean anything" in relation to Murphy, as the club does not want to sell him.

McCarthy pointed to Murphy's form as "the outstanding forward in the Championship last season", describing Murphy as having difficult boots to fill for a side aiming for Premier League promotion.

Ipswich could not turn down an incredible offer

Despite this, McCarthy went on to elaborate on the Mings deal which saw Brett Pitman and Ryan Fraser join the Tractor Boys; he was realistic when addressing the subject of losing his star players to their rivals.

The 56-year-old admitted that there had been no "direct interest" for any Ipswich players previous to the Mings deal, which he mused was probably set in motion by his own enquiries about Fraser and Pitman.

He went on to say that "everybody has got their price", pointing to the fact that Mings "was not for sale" before Bournemouth came in with their substantial offer for the left-back.