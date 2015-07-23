Preview - Liverpool - Malaysia XI: Reds look to finish tour in style

Liverpool will be looking to finish off their four game pre-season tour of Asia and Australia maintaining their 100% record by overcoming a Malaysia XI.

The Reds visit Malaysia on the back of successful trips to both Thailand and Australia, having secured three wins out of three so far.

Their first victory came thanks to goals from Lazar Markovic, Mamadou Sakho, Adam Lallana, and Divok Origi, with the Merseyside club running out 4-0 winners against a poor Thai All Star XI.

The pre-season continued in impressive style with goals from Adam Lallana and James Milner making sure they overcame a stern Brisbane Roar side. While most recently, Danny Ings rounded the keeper to add to James Milner's second goal of the campaign to see past Adelaide United.

The Reds will now look to keep their 100% record intact while coming up against a Malaysian XI who will be looking to catch the headlines on Friday afternoon.

Team news

Liverpool will have a full squad to pick from, with no new injuries being sustained during training. However, Brendan Rodgers will still be without Emre Can, Tiago Ilori and Philippe Coutinho who were given extended breaks following their participation with their national sides during June.

New signing Roberto Firmino began training back at Melwood yesterday, while Christian Benteke looks set to begin training too today, following the completion of his move to L4.

It is unlikely Rickie Lambert will feature for Liverpool tomorrow, with the scouser set to move to West Brom in a deal worth £3 million, after just one season with his boyhood club.

Jordon Ibe, who has been very impressive during the tour so far, will be looking to cap off the tour in fine style, while also giving manager Brendan Rodgers and his coaching staff a headache for the forthcoming season.

Joe Gomez has been the stand out performer during this summer's tour, with the new teenager getting plenty of plaudits from the media and fans alike.

Last week, Brendan Rodgers confirmed that the newly signed defender will not be heading out on-loan, and this final game will give the young defender the opportunity to nail down his place in this Liverpool side.

The Opposition

This Malaysian XI are quite familiar with Premier League opposition, with Spurs being the most recent challengers. The London side needed a brace from the inform Harry Kane to scrape a victory.

However, a couple of years back, Chelsea sailed past the Malaysian outfit, netting four times, to see past their pre-season opposition in routine fashion, in a 4-1 win. However, the year prior to that, Arsenal were nearly embarrassed, as it took two goals in the final five minutes of the match to seal a cagey 2-1 win.

Minutes played so far

As seen in the graph below, here are the minutes each Liverpool player has played so far on pre-season, over the course of the three matches.

Pre-season squad

The players available for Friday's match are as follows:

Goalkeeper - Mignolet, Bogdan, Fulton.

Defenders - Clyne, Gomez, Lovren, Moreno, Toure, Wisdom, Cleary, Skrtel, Sakho, Maguire.

Midfielders - Allen, Henderson, Lucas, Milner, Chirivella, Rossiter, Teixeira.

Forwards - Ibe, Kent, Ojo, Wilson, Lallana, Markovic, Ings, Lambert, Origi.