Score Watford - West Brom in EPL 2015 (0-0)

Thank you for following VAVEL's live coverage of Watford - West Brom. The report will be up shortly.

F.T Watford 0-0 West Brom

90' Three minutes to be added on at the end of the game.

87' West Brom are in the ascendency now. Will Watford regret not capitalising on their earlier dominance?

84' Watford substitution: Berghuis replaces Jurado

79' How did he miss?!! West Brom finally create a chance and it's spurned by Berahino! The youngster, from just three yards, manages to head the ball wide of the post after the ball is head across goal by Fletcher.

75' Deeney latches onto a loose pass and rifles the ball just over the crossbar. Despite their dominance, the Hornets have really struggled to find a way through a compact Albion defence.

69' West Brom substitution: McClean replaces Lambert

65' Yellow card: Lambert (West Brom)

63' Rondon almost makes an immediate impact! The new signing bursts down the right flank before cutting in-field and rifling the ball wide of the post. Good play from the former Zenit man.

60' West Brom substitution: Rondon replaces Gardner

58' The visitors simply can't get into this game, Watford have retained possession brilliantly so far.

55' Watford substitution: Abdi replaces Layun

45' West Brom must improve in the second half if they are going to have any chance of winning this game.

We're underway for the second half!

H.T. Watford 0-0 West Brom

43' Good effort! Ighalo latches onto a knock down from Deeney, before volleying the ball just over the crossbar.

37' West Brom have been dreadful so far. A non-entity in the final third.

32' Close! Jurado curls a free kick over the West Brom wall and subsequently just wide of the left post.

30' Yellow card: Olsson (West Brom)

25' Great goalkeeping from Myhill! The goalkeeper punches the ball away from the foot of Ighalo just before the forward was seemingly set to volley the ball into the net.

17' The home side have been dominant in the opening stages, retaining possession well in West Brom's final third.

13' Deeney latches onto a long ball from the back and unleashes a venomous volleyed effort on goal; however, Myhill does well to palm the ball clear of danger.

9' Lively start from Watford!

KICK OFF!!

Watford starting XI: Gomes, Nyom, Cathcart, Prödl, Anya, Behrami, Capoue, Ighalo, Jurado, Layun; Deeney.

West Brom starting XI: Myhill, Dawson, McAuley, Olsson, Brunt, Gardner, Fletcher, Yacob, Morrison, Berahino, Lambert.

Watford team news: Flores will be without the suspended Britos and Arlauskis, while Ekstrand remains sidelined due to an injury.

West Brom team news: Foster is the only injury concern for Tony Pulis.

Similar to Watford, West Brom's standout bit of business this summer also came from Russia, where the club signed Jose Salomon Rondon for a record £12 million. The 25-year-old forward has yet to play for Albion, however his impressive goal scoring rate of a goal every other game for former club Zenit St. Petersburg suggests that the Venezuelan could be a very important player for West Brom.

The signing of Jose Manuel Jurado from Spartak Moscow has already proved to be a shrewd signing by Watford. Jurado was exceptional last week at Goodison Park, and if he can stay fit, the Spaniard could propel Watford away from the relegation zone this season.

Two signings, in particular, look to be fantastic acquisitions for the teams.

Today's game may be see as an early indication of how the relegation battle may pan out, however this would be an under-estimation of how well both West Brom and Watford have strengthened in the summer.

The former Stoke City coach, in his pre-match press conference, stated that his players have shown great determination in training this week, and are more than ready for their trip to Watford.

Tony Pulis took full responsibility for the 3-0 home defeat on Monday night, stating that a tactical miss-step gave David Silva the space in the middle of the park to dictate the game.

West Brom on the otherhand, were comprehensively beaten at the Hawthorns by the title chasing Manchester City.

Manger, Quique Sanchez, was predictably very pleased with his side's performance last week, stating that his players have reacted well to his training regime.

Watford enjoyed an impressive start to life in the Premier League last week, drawing 2-2 at Everton. The Hornets were denied three points by a late goal from Arouna Kone; however, Flores will be more than happy with his side's performance at Goodison Park, where they led twice courtesy of goals from Layun and Ighalo.

Today's game will be the first Premier League game at Vicarage Road in eight years. The stadium is one of the smallest in the league, with a capacity of just 21,577.

Good afternoon, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of today's Premier League meeting between Watford and West Brom.