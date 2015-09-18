Rotherham United - Cardiff City Preview: Bluebirds look to bounce back

Russell Slade's Cardiff City travel to Yorkshire to take on Steve Evans' struggling Rotherham United side on matchday 8 in the Championship.

Rotherham have gathered just two points from their opening 7 games, they put up a brave showing against table toppers Brighton & Hove Albion, going down 2-1 at the Falmer Stadium. Their two points have come from draws away to Charlton Athletic and at home to Preston North End.

Pundits as well as experts have already predicted Rotherham for the drop down to League One so picking up points sooner rather than later is vital to proving all the doubters wrong.

City, meanwhile, are at the other end of the table after suffering just one defeat in their opening fixtures. That defeat came on Tuesday last time out as Hull City recorded a 2-0 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Three victories in a row came after wins at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town came either side of a 2-1 victory away to Nottingham Forest.

Those three wins saw City rise to 2nd, they now find themselves in 6th after the Hull defeat and will see this as the perfect way to bounce back.

Team News

Rotherham captain Lee Frecklington was ruled out in midweek because of a calf injury, but Rotherham hope he will be available for the home clash with Cardiff. If he is unavailable it'll be Wales international Danny Collins who takes the armband. Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe or Aidan White could then take over from Frecklington in midfield.

Bruno Manga, Scott Malone, Sammy Ameobi and Craig Noone are the players gunning for a recall to the starting side. Ameobi has shone in the last few games so could find himself in the team for a game that City want to win to regain confidence and momentum.

Matt Connolly went off against Hull at half-time because he was unwell, he is expected to return but if not, the previously mentioned Manga is more than a good enough replacement.

Recent history

City won the last meeting at the New York Stadium thanks to three goals in 11 minutes, scored by Manga, Federico Macheda and Conor McAleny. The reverse fixture came before Christmas as Evans' side picked up a valuable point as they held City to a frustrating 0-0 draw. Rotherham almost stole the game when Alex Revell, now at Cardiff, hit the bar late on.