Bolton take Ameobi on trial

Bolton Wanderers are the latest Sky Bet Championship club to take veteran forward Shola Ameobi on trial, as he hopes to make them the third permanent club of his career.

Fourth time lucky for Ameobi?

The Nigerian international has also been training with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday, but couldn't secure a contract at any club.

He now hopes to impress Wanderers manager Neil Lennon and add to an experienced strike force that already includes Emile Heskey and Eidur Gudjohnsen.

It's been a struggle for the former Newcastle United striker after he was released by Crystal Palace over the summer.

A striker of real pedigree

Ameobi earned twenty caps for England's Under 21s, before pledging his international future to Nigeria in 2012, due to having never been called up for the senior England national team.

He featured at the 2014 World Cup, and scored two goals in ten caps for the African nation.

Ameobi is considered a real fans favourite at Newcastle, having made over three hundred appearences for the club in a fourteen year spell, scoring seventy-nine goals.

He signed for Turkish side Gaziantep BB in 2014, before rejoining his former Magpies manager Alan Pardew at Selhurst Park.

Tough call for Lennon

Ameobi now has a couple of weeks to impress at Bolton, and in his press conference this week Lennon described Ameobi as being a "quality player", and even though he feels his Bolton side is "playing well" at the moment he is still "looking for bodies" upfront.

Bolton face a tricky trip to Queens Park Rangers this Saturday, with Ameobi expected to watch the game alongside Bolton officials, due to league rules making players on trial unavailable for selection in competitive fixtures.