Warnock to remain at QPR for the duration of November

QPR interim manager Neil Warnock will remain in charge of team affairs until at least the end of November, according to sky sources.

The club however have maintained that their search for a new permanent manager is still ongoing. But a conclusion to this search is not likely to be completed before QPR's next two fixtures, at home to Middlesbrough on Friday and away to Leeds United a week on Saturday before the month's end.

Warnock, 66, has already had a spell in the Loftus Road hot seat between 2010 and 2012, which included lifting the championship titile for the Hoops in 2011.

Following his sacking by QPR chairman Tony Fernandes, Warnock took on the managerial position at Leeds and Crystal Palace before returning to West London in October in a first team advisory role.

Warnock rebukes the idea of management

At the time Warnock said: "Full-time management doesn't interest me anymore but, if I can help Chris and QPR by acting as a sounding board, then that's great," as speculation was fuelled that Warnock would then replace Chris Ramsey as first team manager.

As matters turned out, Ramsey was in fact removed from his position as manager on the 4th November, after back-to-back 1-0 defeats against local rivals Brentford, and then Derby, with Warnock placed in temporary charge. Nevertheless, it does not appear that there has been an immediate change of heart for Warnock's with regards to his views on full-time management.

Warnock as so far has take charge of one game as caretaker boss, a goaless draw at home to Preston North End immediately before the latest international break. The result left the R's in 13th place in the Championship, 8 points adrift of the final playoff place.