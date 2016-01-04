AFC Bournemouth complete surprise loan signing of Juan Iturbe

AFC Bournemouth have signed Roma winger Juan Iturbe on loan for the rest of the 2016 Premier League season, pending a European work permit and an FA endorsement.

Details of the signing

Bournemouth swooped in and picked up Iturbe, confirming the signing as fellow English club Watford were on the verge of an agreement with the young attacker. Iturbe noted he is "pleased to be" with the Cherries with this "big opportunity for [him]."

Iturbe trained with Bournemouth on Friday but the transfer could not be completed in time for him to play Saturday in a key match against Leicester. The club is hopeful for Iturbe to appear next Tuesday against West Ham.

The Cherries will have the option to ink Iturbe to a permanent transfer the summer following this season. The Argentine forward came over to Roma from Serie A rivals Verona for a fee of £17.4 million in July 2014 and signed a five-year deal with the club upon his arrival.

Iturbe starred at Verona

"It was a really long process to get the deal agreed," Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe told BBC. "A player of his caliber is not one you would normally associate with a club like us."

Iturbe a positive addition for Cherries

Iturbe, 22, has quite the resume already for a player of such youth, with 72 appearances and 11 goals already in Serie A and a load of potential that showed through in his numerous U17 and U20 showings for Paraguay and Argentina. He also made Champions League appearances for Roma against big-name opponents FC Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen.

"He will bring energy, creativity, pace and can pick a pass. We're hopeful that he can have a big impact for us," added Howe.

This healthy signing was possibly needed even more by Bournemouth, who just had electric, young winger Christian Atsu "recalled" from loan by a struggling Chelsea squad.