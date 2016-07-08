Yeovil Town complete the signing of Danielle Carlton

As the title race heats up in WSL 2, league leaders Yeovil Town have bolstered their squad in pursuit of promotion by signing Danielle Carlton from Millwall Lionesses.

Having been impressed with Carlton in Yeovil's two meetings with Millwall this season, Jamie Sherwood has used the transfer window as an opportunity to snap up the midfielder in order to strengthen that area of the pitch at Huish Park.

The former Charlton Athletic and Gillingham player, who can also provide cover at centre-back, trained with the Lady Glovers on Thursday and is already settling in with the pacesetters.

"The girls have welcomed me really, really well, which is a positive for me," Carlton told the club's official website.

"It’s always very nervy coming in to a side that have been together and with where they are in the league," the midfielder making a jump of six places in the standings with this move - Millwall sat seventh in the table.

When the league leaders come knocking, it's a tough call to resist, with Carlton admitting that she "wanted a new challenge" and that was the reason behind her move.

"Not enjoying football is a massive, massive error for me, because that's all I’ve done all my life," she also added, with her clearly unhappy at the Den, for reasons unspecified.

"I haven't trained with a squad for about five weeks now," she revealed, and so she is "really looking forward to getting going" in the South West.

Danielle Carlton (left) resists the pressure of Oxford United's Katherine Nutman. (Photo by Ben Hoskins - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Sherwood delighted with his new signing

Yeovil manager Sherwood also spoke about Carlton's arrival, with him very pleased after capturing her signature.

He revealed that Yeovil's interest in the midfielder started after she "stood out in both games" that they played against Millwall. "In the one all draw at home, she really dominated that midfield area," the manager continued, with her key as the Lionesses secured an unlikely point.

Sherwood is now confident that, not only can Carlton bring "a great attitude to training and games," but a real desire to win, adding: "She's a winner and that's what we want."

With promotion and a league title still more than likely, Yeovil only want people onboard who "will keep pushing and driving [the club] to where [they] want to be," and the manager believes they have that in their new signing.

"Danielle signing has already raised the intensity in one training session and I hope that will continue in to the games.”