Cherries players on international duty: Josh King shines

Five AFC Bournemouth players were named on the team sheets in FIFA World Cup Qualifying this weekend, and with three players making appearances it was Josh King who impressed the most on international duty.

King plays well in Prague

The Norwegian striker has scored two goals in the Premier League this season in eight appearances and his club performances have earnt him the opportunity to represent his country in all four of their World Cup qualifying matches. The 24-year-old was on target for Norway in his last international match, getting on the score sheet in their 4-1 win over San Marino and kept that run of form going in this international break.

The Norwegians struggled against the Czech Republic away from home, falling 2-0 down not long into the second half. King pulled one back five minutes from time with a close range shot across goal after the Czech’s failed to clear the ball, but his effort was not enough to prevent his country’s defeat.

Big night for Arter

It was also a big night for Cherries star midfielder Harry Arter as he made his competitive debut for the Republic of Ireland. Arter, who has two assists in 11 Premier League appearances this season, completed the full 90 minutes for Martin O’Neill’s side as they celebrated a 1-0 win over Austria. That victory has taken the Republic to the top of the six team UEFA qualification Group D.

Gradel, Wilshere & Boruc hoping for more action in upcoming international friendlies

The only other AFC Bournemouth player to make an appearance was Max Gradel, who came on as a late substitute for the Ivory Coast in their goalless draw with Morocco in Marrakesh. Jack Wilshere made the headlines after being recalled to the England squad by Gareth Southgate last week, but the midfielder did not feature in the Three Lions 3-0 win over rivals Scotland on Friday night. Poland goalkeeper Artur Boruc also watched on from the side lines as his countrymen defeated Romania 3-0 in Bucharest.

Eddie Howe’s players will be hoping to feature in the upcoming international friendlies as Poland face Slovenia on Monday, before England play Spain and France play Ivory Cast on Tuesday.