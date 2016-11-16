Crystal Palace midfielders Townsend and McArthur feature during international break

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend impressed for England in a brief cameo appearance against Spain during the recent international break.

The Eagles winger was forced to stay on the bench as the Three Lions breezed past rivals Scotland at Wembley before Spain were made to come back from 2-0 down to take a draw in North London four days later.

Townsend was introduced with 25 minutes remaining in the game against La Roja with the score at 2-0 to the hosts thanks to goals from Adam Lallana and Jamie Vardy. A late comeback from the two-time World champions marred an impressive performance from Gareth Southgate’s side, with the former Palace defender likely to be given the role on a full-time basis.

Embed from Getty Images Townsend beats Koke | Photo: Getty images / Clive Rose

Townsend forcing his way back into England set-up

The former Tottenham Hotspur man’s appearance follows his brief showing in England’s against Slovenia last month, where he also impressed but was unable to have an impact on the game in the 0-0 draw. Townsend received a late call-up for that game after Raheem Sterling pulled out through injury, however, he now appears to be a favourite of Southgate’s having now moved above West Ham’s Michail Antonio in the pecking order.

Townsend was left out of the squad for the summer’s European Championship, despite being named in the provisional squad and impressing in the pre-tournament friendlies. The winger was quoted as saying he was “gutted” to have missed out on travelling to France but will use his summer move to Palace to force his way back into the squad.

McArthur features against England

Townsend failed to appear in England’s 3-0 demolition of Scotland, but Palace midfielder James McArthur did make an appearance for the visitors.

McArthur, who has been in superb form for the Eagles this season, replaced James Morrison on 66 minutes but could not affect the game in similar ways to how he has for Palace this season.