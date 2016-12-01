Eddie Howe reveals he nearly rejected Bournemouth offer

Eddie Howe is now a name recognised all over England as a highly-rated young manager and he was most recently linked with the Three Lions job until Gareth Southgate was appointed.

The 38-year old had a very quick start to his management career and after a short period as the caretaker boss of the Cherries, he took over as the permanent manager at the age of 30 in the year 2009.

After a successful three years at Dean Court, Howe opted to go for Burnley in 2011, but things did not work out for him there and he returned to Bournemouth in 2012 after a short-lived spell with the Clarets.

Howe has been growing along with Bournemouth year-by-year ever since, taking them up the divisions and to to the top-flight for the first time.

Howe was reluctant to take the job

Howe has done a marvellous job at taking Bournemouth through the lower divisions and got them promoted to the Premier League last season. He did an even better job by keeping his side up against everybody's expectations.

As he approaches his 300th game in charge of the Cherries, he admits that he "nearly rejected" the chance to manage the South Coast club, suggesting that at the time he felt he was "too young and inexperienced."

Howe recalled that he "was almost a little reluctant to take the job seven years ago" and modestly claimed that he "wasn't seeking" the job and that he "wasn't desperate" about being given the opportunity at that time in his life, he also admitted how he thought that it was a "joke."

He reasoned that he was too "young and inexperienced" for the job, but that he couldn't refuse as he had been "asked" to take it. He also acknowledged that it was "very different" to most managerial starts.

Howe wouldn't put one memory ahead of the others

Howe then began his steady climb up the English ladder and won promotions from League One and the Championship and finally took the club to their dream of the Premier League.

He recollected some of his finest moments with the Cherries and said that the "big memories" are the promotions that the club achieved, adding that they're "satisfying" moments, defining the achievements as "long-lasting" but admitting that he "wouldn't put any one" ahead of the others.

He continued in remembering the "Great Escape" that the club pulled off in 2009 and said that it was another "incredible memory." Howe highlighted the promotion from League One as "special" as the club had a difficult start to that season and managed to pull everything together when the season drew to a close.

Lastly, he also mentioned the "Championship promotion" and called it another special moment in the club's memories.

Eddie Howe will hope to recreate such special moments in his next clash against Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool as he plots to upset the Reds' title bid and end their 15-game unbeaten run at the Vitality Stadium.