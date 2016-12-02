W-League - Round Five Preview: City and Sydney FC look to keep top spots

The fifth round of fixtures in the W-League are about to begin. As the season begins to shape up, the table positions are constantly fluctuating. Currently Melbourne City and Sydney FC share top points but it is the former champs that take the top spot.

The weekends fixtures are filled with more table shifting matches...

Adelaide United v Canberra United

Canberra United are expected to win this away fixture as they travel to Adelaide with a glorious 5-2 and their positions consolidate just that idea. The Lady Reds have just one point from the four games so far while Canberra sit at a stable fourth place, just one point behind the table leads.

However, Adelaide United have become somewhat of a bogey team for the traditionally superior side. In their last three meetings Adelaide have pulled two draws back on Canberra, even when they won it was was a slight 1-0.

Michelle Heyman caused problems for The Jets in week four of the season and given the strength of Newcastle's defence, she could wreak havoc among the back four of Adelaide who have conceded seven goals so far.

There are some additions to the squad that could prove game changing as striker Adriana Jones will be back for the game, in addition to the striking force being graced by the experience of Racheal Quigley.

Newcastle Jets v Sydney FC

The Jets have kicked their season off in rocky fashion, picking up and dropping points in places. The rise of the club is impressive but the instability causes for concern and Round Five does not let them off as they play host to current second placed side.

Coming off the back of their heavy away loss to Canberra United, the Jets could be vulnerable to Leena Khamis who has worked her way into the box to score two goals so far this season.

Sydney FC have plenty to be confident about as they won three of their games and attacking midfielder Caitlin Foord was named AFC player of the year, who is likely to feature against the Newcastle side.

In order to keep up with the ones to watch Melbourne City FC, the Sky Blues must win. Likewise, to ensure the top of the table does not run off without the jets, they must secure some points which means that this game is likely to be a heated one.

Melbourne Victory v Perth Glory

The gift of a home game is just what the doctor ordered for Victory as they sit at the bottom of a table, having being sentenced to a 3-0 thrashing from their Melbourne rivals last week they are in need of a change of pace.

Perth Glory only have three more points than Melbourne Victory which came in their emphatic 4-2 opening victory against Western Sydney Wanderers. Four games on they are both presented with the perfect opportunity to get back up the board.

Brisbane Roar v Melbourne City FC

Finally, the league leaders Melbourne City will make an away visit to third place Brisbane Roar in what promises to be an exciting clash. The Roar sit two points behind the leaders

Brisbane had a rocky start to their league, starting with a goalless draw away to Perth and a marginal 1-0 loss to Canberra at home. However, last round they finally found some form when they beat WSW away and kept a clean sheet. Giving them a much needed confidence boost coming into this tricky fixture.

Jess Fishlock is proving to be lethal for Melbourne City. The Welsh midfielder has netted two in three games, all the while helping to run the creative midfield department.

City have an incredible defensive record so far, only conceding one goal which came in the second round, when Canberra fired one back. With the Roar's poor goal scoring record, this fact could prove a problem.