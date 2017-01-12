Hull City vs Bournemouth Preview: Cherries look to replicate Tigers' thrashing

AFC Bournemouth will be looking for an exact replica of when these two sides met earlier on in the campaign as they make the long trip north to face an out-of-form Hull City side.

Eddie Howe's men dished out Hull's joint-heaviest defeat in Premier League history when they ran out 6-1 winners at Dean Court against the Tigers back in October.

But Howe is taking nothing for granted as he prepares his side for their first Premier League encounter since they threw away a three-goal lead against Arsenal two weeks ago.

The 39-year-old said: "We know Hull's qualities and that they've got a lot of experienced players who have been in the Premier League for a long time."

Hull head into the game sitting rock bottom of the table, but after their recent managerial switch, Howe is well aware of the fact his side are facing an unknown quantity.

And the Cherries boss is confident he has done his homework on new appointment, Marco Silva, by watching footage of Silva's work at previous clubs.

"We've looked back. That was one of the first things we did, to see how his teams have played historically, though it could be different now."

Team news

In terms of team news, Bournemouth will also be without the services of Nathan Ake who was recalled by Chelsea earlier on in the week, whilst Simon Francis will serve the second of his three-match suspension.

Striker Benik Afobe has been given clearance by DR Congo to play but Max Gradel remains on international duty with the Ivory Coast.

Ryan Fraser is expected to miss out again due to a knock, but midfielder Jack Wilshere is back in contention after being ineligible for the Arsenal game.

And after making 11 changes in their recent FA Cup defeat to Millwall, you'd like to think Bournemouth will be arriving at the KCOM stadium fresher than ever.

Hull are hoping to have new signings Evandro and Oumar Niasse available, and Curtis Davies, Jake Livermore and Michael Dawson could all return after injuries.

Midfielder Markus Henriksen has been ruled out for up to three months with a shoulder injury sustained in the midweek EFL Cup defeat at Manchester United.

Dieumerci Mbokani and Ahmed Elmohamady remain unavailable on African Cup of Nations duty with DR Congo and Egypt respectively.

Recent form

Bournemouth will be hoping to improve on their sub-standard away form this campaign, having won just two of their last 12 Premier League away games (D2 L8).

And will also be looking to address their recent defensive record, Eddie Howe's men have conceded three goals in six of their last eight league meetings.

Hull have failed to win any of their last nine Premier League games, and have lost four of the last five.