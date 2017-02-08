Fernandinho admits Jesus' level may drop after stunning start

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho thinks that Gabriel Jesus’ level of performance may drop as the Brazilian settles in at the Etihad.

Jesus has scored three goals and provided an assist in his first four games for Manchester City since arriving from Brazilian side Palmeiras in Janaury.

His level will drop

However, Fernandinho believes that Jesus will not be able to maintain his current level of performance forever.

Fernandinho said: “He has been a professional football for just two years, so he is starting very, very, very young." Before adding, "We were happy for his incredible performances for the national team and for his club, where he won a few titles, and now he has come here and started to score goals.”

He added: “I hope he can keep that level at least until the end of the season. As a young player you can sometimes drop your level."

His fellow countryman concluded by saying, “We can help him stay at this level until the end of the season, and if he does everyone will be happy. If he scores more goals for us, I’ll be the first to be happy.”

Jesus off to a great start

Jesus scored a double this past weekend in a 2-1 victory over Swansea at the Etihad Stadium which saw Manchester City climb back into the top four of the Premier League.

The Brazilian opened the scoring when he tapped the ball past Lukasz Fabianski after just ten minutes. Jesus then went on to win the game for Manchester City in injury time as he followed up his own header.

The 19-year-old was also on the scoresheet in Manchester City’s 4-0 rout over West Ham United at the London Stadium. He also provided an assist for Kevin de Bruyne’s goal.

Keeping Aguero on the bench

Jesus’ immediate impact has seen him push fellow striker Sergio Aguero to the bench for the games against West Ham and Swansea.

Aguero, who has been at Manchester since 2011, has scored 18 goals in 26 appearances this season for the Citizens.

However, the arrival of Jesus has seen the Argentinian forward, who has 154 goals for Manchester City, demoted to a substitute role.